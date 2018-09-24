PKL 2018, Season 6: 5 Best Raiders who have Played in Jaipur Pink Panthers before

Gaurav Kadam

Jasvir Singh was a key player for the Jaipur Pink Panthers over the five seasons

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 action starts off in the first week of October and will continue across three months coming to an end in January with the finale in Mumbai. Twelve franchises will compete for a chance to grab the Pro Kabaddi League championship.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were the champions of the first season of the Pro Kabaddi League and are one of the only three franchises (other being U Mumba and Patna Pirates) to have won the championship. We take a look at the five best raiders who have played for them before.

#5 Pawan Kumar Kadiyan

Pawan Kumar Kadiyan started his Pro Kabaddi League career with the U Mumba franchise after being picked in the inaugural auction at the young age of 20. He did well with his chances as the franchise reached the finals of the first edition of the PKL. He stayed with U Mumba for three more seasons before he was signed by Bengaluru Bulls.

He was used sparingly and only played nine matches scoring 21 points during the entire season. The next auction saw him move to the Jaipur Pink Panthers franchise.

The Pink Panthers' captain Jasvir Singh got injured mid-season last year and that brought the mettle of the raiding unit on Pawan Kumar Kadiyan's shoulders. The young man rose to the occasion and was able to fill the experienced Jasvir Singh's boots.

Kadiyan managed to score 122 raid points in the 21 matches of the PKL Season 5. He had two Super Raids and three Super 10s to his name with a 33.45% successful raid percentage. Pawan Kumar Kadiyan was signed by the Dabang Delhi KC franchise for the upcoming season of the PKL.

