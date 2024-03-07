5 defenders who scored the most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2023-24

Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 saw Puneri Paltans lift the PKL trophy for the first time in the tournament’s history. They were the runners-up last season but went one step ahead in season 10.

Defenders are an integral part of every team and this season was no different as they helped their respective sides put up a fight. In this article, we'll take a look at the top five players who bagged the most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24:

#5 Gaurav Khatri (Puneri Paltan - 69 points)

Puneri Paltan defender Gaurav Khatri couldn’t impress last season and managed to accumulate only 21 tackle points. However, he was phenomenal in season 10, performing to the utmost perfection.

The Puneri Paltan defender played a significant role in his team's success, accumulating vital tackles at the most crucial stages of the game. Khatri ended up accumulating 69 tackle points - fifth most this season.

#4 Mohit Nandal (Haryana Steelers - 70 points)

Experienced defender Mohit Nandal played a vital role in taking the Haryana Steelers to the semifinals. The Steelers unearthed the real potential of some players this season and Mohit Nandal was one of them.

In 24 matches, Mohit bagged 74 tackle points.

#3 Yogesh (Dabang Delhi K.C. - 74 tackle points)

Dabang Delhi found a new gem in the form of Yogesh in season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League. If Ashu Malik was taking care of the offense, Yogesh did the same in the defense.

Playing his debut season, India’s young Kabaddi star made a significant impact in the most important games of the tournament. He bagged the third most number of tackle points this season - 74

#2 Krishan (Patna Pirates - 78 points)

Playing his third season in the Pro Kabaddi League, Krishan gave his best performance this year.

He played 24 matches for the Patna Pirates and accumulated 78 points, the second most by a player in season 10. Unfortunately, the other defenders couldn’t perform equally well and it affected their overall tally.

#1 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Puneri Paltan - 99 tackle points)

The Iranian defender has now become a sensation in the Pro Kabaddi League. He came into the tournament with the tag of most the expensive player in the history of the PKL and he proved his worth.

In only his third season, the Iranian finished as the leading tackle-point scorer for the second time. He amassed 99 tackle points in 24 matches this term.

His performance played a significant role in helping the Puneri Paltan lift their first ever PKL trophy.