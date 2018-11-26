5 Defenders who might get an International call-up due to PKL 2018

"Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles" -- Alex Ferguson.

The frustrating Asian Games campaign for Indian Kabaddi team came to an end when they lost to Iran in the semifinals. The probable reason behind this were the defenders who could not perform well.

But the Indian team selectors finally got a reason to smile when some new sensations emerged from PKL 2018. Not only raiders, but many defenders also proved their metal and knocked the doors of the selection.

The senior defenders have not been able to prove their worth in PKL as well. Sandeep Nawal, India's right corner, has been able to manage just 32 tackle points in 12 matches, whereas Mohit Chillar has been able to get only 29. Also, the careers of senior players like Surender Nada (30 yrs) is coming to an end.

That is why there might be many replacements seen in the next major International Kabaddi event. Here are a few defenders who can replace these veteran and out-of-form defenders:

#5 Nitesh Kumar (UP Yodhas)

Nitesh has been the lone warrior for his team in defence this season.

Nitesh Kumar was a find for UP Yodhas in season 5 where he had scored 47 tackle points in 19 matches. However, this performance could not earn him a call-up from the Indin team. He was retained by the team in season 6.

He has fully justified the team management's this decision. He has scored 55 tackle points in 15 matches at a strike rate of 52.74. He also has 3 high 5's to his name. The 21-years-old has not received any support from rest of the team and has been the lone in-form defender for the team. He also won the orange band (given to the best defender of the season) during UP Yodhas' home leg. However, he lost it to Fazel Atracheli.

It remains to be seen whether he would be included in the Indian team or not. But, he has definitely knocked the doors for the selection.

