5 Pardeep Narwal records that may never be broken in Pro Kabaddi

Pardeep Narwal is one of the most successful kabaddi players in the sport's history. He came into the spotlight during the third season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) when he starred for the Patna Pirates in their championship win.

Narwal quickly became the number one raider of the Patna-based franchise, and his top performances played an integral role in their three consecutive title wins. After playing five seasons for the Patna Pirates, Pardeep Narwal moved to the UP Yoddhas in 2021.

He has been with the Yoddhas since then, and in the ongoing season, he has led the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise to the playoffs. Pardeep has earned many nicknames in his PKL career like 'The Record Breaker', 'The Dubki King' and even 'The Raid Points Scoring Machine'.

The current UP Yoddhas captain has created many records in his Pro Kabaddi League career. In this listicle, we will look at five records of Pardeep Narwal that may never be broken.

#1 Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi League career

Pardeep Narwal (extreme left) and Vikash Kandola (C) are two of the best PKL raiders (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi League)

Pardeep Narwal owns the record for the Most Raid Points by a player in Pro Kabaddi League history. He has earned 1,556 raid points in his career so far, and looking at his current form, it looks like he will play many more matches.

It should not be a surprise if Narwal becomes the first raider to earn 2,000 points, thereby holding the record for the most points by a player for a long, long time.

#2 Most Super 10s in Pro Kabaddi League

Pardeep Narwal knows how to lead from the front (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi League)

Narwal also owns the record for the Most Super 10s by a raider in PKL history. A raider completes a Super 10 in Pro Kabaddi League when he earns 10 or more raid points in one match.

At the moment, Narwal has 78 Super 10s to his name. The fact that a considerable number of PKL players have not even played 78 matches in their career highlights how big Pardeep's achievement is.

#3 Most Super Raids in Pro Kabaddi League career

Narwal is at the top of the Most Super Raids list in Pro Kabaddi League history. A super raid is executed in the PKL when a raider scores three or more points in one raid. It is not everyone's cup of tea to complete a super raid in the PKL.

But Pardeep Narwal has 72 super raids to his name. No other raider has even executed 50 super raids.

#4 Most Points in Pro Kabaddi League career

Pardeep has also scored nine tackle points in his career, which takes his total points (1,556 raid points + nine tackle points) to 1,565 points. He has a big lead on this leaderboard as the second-placed Maninder Singh has earned 1,226 points only.

Like the previous records, it should not be a surprise if Narwal's record for the most points remains unbroken.

#5 Most Raid Points in 1 season of Pro Kabaddi League

Narwal also holds the prestigious record for the Most Raid Points by a player in one season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Captaining the Patna Pirates in Season 5, Narwal earned 369 raid points in 26 matches.

No other raider has even scored 350 raid points in a season. This year, Arjun Deshwal is at the top with 269 raid points from 21 matches. He will have to score 101 raid points in a maximum of three games to break Narwal's record, which is simply impossible.

