5 Players who have been Valuable for Puneri Paltan

Kamran Siddique
24 Sep 2018, 11:52 IST

Puneri Paltan after a poor start in PKL are one of the most consistent teams of PKL recently reaching the playoffs in each of the last 3 seasons. During the 5 PKL seasons, Puneri Paltan has seen a number of players turn out for them which have helped transform their fortunes from a bottom-placed team to serious challengers.

The likes of Manjeet Chhillar, Ajay Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Nitin Tomar, Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal Sandeep Narwal and Girish Ernak are just few of the big names who have worn the orange jersey and would make an all-time Puneri Paltan team almost impossible to beat on paper but in this article we take a look at 5 players among the galaxy of stars who made the most impact for Puneri Paltan in PKL.

#5 Manjeet Chhillar

Mighty Manjeet was roped in by Puneri Paltan’s new management in a revamp of the team after 2 bottom placed finishes in PKL 1 and 2. The arrival of PKL’s “one-man army” had the desired effect as Manjeet led Puneri Paltan to consecutive 3rd place finishes in PKL 3 and 4.

Mighty Manjeet was Puneri Paltan’s best defender and also arguably the best defender in PKL 3 scoring 61 tackle points, the most by any player that season. His importance to the team can be highlighted by the fact that in PKL 4 Pune was cruising towards qualification to the semi-finals, Manjeet got injured with 5 matches to go Pune needed just 1 win to secure qualification but without their talismanic captain Pune lost 4 matches and needed a win against Bengaluru Bulls to reach the semi-finals where Manjeet led from the front scoring 11 tackle points helping Pune to a win, his 11 tackle points was the PKL record for the most tackle points in.

