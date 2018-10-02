Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: 5 reasons why Bengal Warriors will lift the trophy

Will Bengal give a bang on performance in the upcoming season?

Bengal Warriors are one of the twelve teams of Pro Kabaddi League, based in Kolkata. The franchise is owned by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. They made a debut in season 1 and ended up on the 7th position, which was not so great.

Again in season 2, their performance was not up to the mark. Season 3 was fairly good for them as they managed to enter the semi-finals and finished up on the fourth spot.

The fifth edition of the league saw them display their best performance ever. Players like Maninder Singh, Surjeet Narwal and Ran Singh carried the team well. They were at their best throughout but lost the semi-finals match against Patna Pirates.

The talismanic player Surjeet Narwal led the team last season. The experienced coach Jagdish Kumble mentored them.

The team for Bengal Warriors for season 6 looks pretty good. The team management decided to bring back a lot of old players. Players like Mahesh Goud, Jang Kun Lee, Ran Singh are back with the Warriors. Maninder Singh, Surjeet, and Ran Singh have great bonding with each other, which might also play an important role.

Here are five reasons why Bengal Warriors might turn the tables upside and win the sixth edition of VIVO PKL:

#1 The lion of Bengal - Surjeet Narwal

Surjeet Narwal is undoubtedly the best defender in the league. An ultimate crackerjack that he is, Surjeet has scored 165 points in 50 matches.

Surjeet Singh has 16 High 5s from just 50 games which puts him fifth on the list of players with the most numbers of High 5s. This cover defender was also a part of the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup-winning Indian team.

He will be seen leading Bengal Warriors in the forthcoming season of the League. It won't surprise us if he snatches away the trophy from the hands of defending champions Patna Pirates.

