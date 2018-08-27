6 Players U Mumba regret selling

U Mumba have badly missed the services of Rishank Devadiga

U Mumba are one of the most popular sides in the Pro Kabaddi League and may possibly be the second best team in the history of the league. After making it to the finals consecutively in the first three seasons, U Mumba seemingly lost their way and have struggled to find their golden touch back ever since.

U Mumba's failure to make it to the playoffs for the past two seasons can be attributed partly to faulty team combination and the loss of some key players. These players that U Mumba decided to do without, have proved themselves increasingly successful for other franchises much to the chagrin of U Mumba.

Had U Mumba not sold these valuable players, they could have possibly rivalled Patna Pirates' record of 3 title victories. Let's take a look at the players U Mumba should never have sold.

#6 Pawan Kumar

Pawan Kumar has proved to be a valuable asset for Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pawan Kumar was a part of U Mumba for the first three seasons. He remained vastly under-used at U Mumba since the inaugural edition of PKL. After three seasons with U Mumba, he made a move to Bengaluru Bulls where he didn't get much game time.

His raiding abilities came to light when Jaipur Pink Panthers acquired him for the 5th season. He scored 121 points of 21 matches.

Had U Mumba given him more match practice, he would have been the perfect raider to assist Anup Kumar in the past seasons. He was roped in by Dabang Delhi for 20 lakhs in this year's auction.

1 / 6 NEXT