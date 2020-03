67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2020: All you need to know about the schedule, timings and group classification

66th Senior Nationals Kabaddi Championship

The 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship will commence on 2nd March 2020 and culminate on 6th March 2020, and will take place at the Poornima University in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The tournament will play host to 31 teams from the men's category and 30 teams from the women's category. Big names like Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari among others will be representing their respective states/employers.

Teams have been classified into eight pools, and in every pool, each team will play one match against each opposition of the same group. The winner and runner-up from each group will then qualify for the knockout stages.

Men's pools

Group A: Railways, Gujarat, Jharkhand

Group B: Services, Panjab, Kerala (C. Direction), Assam

Group C: Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir

Group D: Haryana, Goa, Delhi, Tamil Nadu

Group E: Uttar Pradesh, Pondicherry, Tripura, Vidharbha

Group F: Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh

Advertisement

Group G: Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha

Group H: Bihar, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh

Women's pools

Group A: Railways, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra

Group B: Haryana, Jharkhand, Gujarat

Group C: Bihar, Assam, Tripura, Andra Pradesh

Group D: Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Pondechery

Group E: West Bengal, Kerala, Vidharbha, Chandigarh

Group F: Rajasthan, Odisha, Telengana, Karnataka

Group G: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Madya Pradesh

Group H: Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, (C. Direction)

Full list of fixtures

2nd March 2020 [2:00 PM]

Men's matches

Match 1: Rajasthan v W: B: State Unit (Pool G)

Match 2: Telangana v Chandigarh (Pool H)

Match 3: Gujarat v Jharkhand (Pool A)

Match 4: Services v Kerala (C: Direction) (Pool B)

Match 5: Maharashtra v Jammu & Kashmir (Pool C)

Match 6: Haryana v Tamilnadu (Pool D)

Match 7: Uttar Pradesh v Vidharbha (Pool E)

Match 8: Karnataka v Madhya Pradesh (Pool F)

Match 9: Uttranchal v Orrisa (Pool G)

Match 10: Chandigarh v Andhra Pradesh (Pool H)

Match11: Himachal Pradesh v Manipur (Pool C)

Match 12: Punjab v Assam (Pool B)

Women's matches

Match 1: Rajasthan v Karnataka (Pool F)

Match 2: Delhi v Madhy Pradesh (Pool G)

Match 3: Punjab v Kerala (C: Direction) (Pool H)

Match 4: India Railway v Maharashtra (Pool A)

Match 5: Haryana v Gujarat (Pool B)

Match 6: Assam v Andhra Pradesh (Pool C)

Match 7: Himachal Pradesh v Pondicheryy (Pool D)

Match 8: W: B: State Unit v Chandigarh (Pool E)

3rd March 2020 [8.00 AM]

Men's matches

Match 13: Indian Railway v Jharkhand (Pool A)

Match 14: Delhi v Goa (Pool D)

Match 15: Pondicherry v Tripura (Pool E)

Match 16: Kerala v Chhattishgrah (Pool F)

Match 17: Rajasthan v Orrisa (Pool G)

Match 18: Bihar v Andhra Pradesh (Pool H)

Match 19: Uttranchal v W. B. State Unit (Pool G)

Match 20: Services v Assam (Pool B)

Match 21: Himachal Pradesh v Jammu & Kashmir (Pool C)

Match 22: Delhi v Tamilnadu (Pool D)

Match 23: Pondicherry v Vidharba (Pool E)

Match 24: Kerala v Madhya Pradesh (Pool F)

Match 25: Indian Railway v Gujarat (Pool A)

Match 26: Bihar v Chandigarh (Pool H)

Match 27: Punjab v Kerala (C. Direction) (Pool B)

Match 28: Maharashtra v Manipur (Pool C)

Match 29: Haryana v Goa (Pool D)

Women's matches

Match 9: Orissa v Telangana (Pool F)

Match 10: Uttar Pradesh v Manipur (Pool G)

Match 11: Chhattisgarh v Jammu & Kashmir (Pool H)

Match 12: Tamilnadu v Maharashtra (Pool A)

Match 13: Jharkhand v Gujarat (Pool B)

Match 14: Bihar v Andhra Pradesh (Pool C)

Match 15: Uttarakhand v Pondicheryy (Pool D)

Match 16: Kerala v Chandigarh (Pool E)

Match 17: Orissa v Karnataka (Pool F)

Match 18: Uttar Pradesh v Madhya Pradesh (Pool G)

Match 19: Chhattisgarh v Kerala (C. Direction) (Pool H)

Match 20: Indian Railway v Tamilnadu (Pool A)

Match 21: Haryana v Jharkhand (Pool B)

Match 22: Assam v Tripura (Pool C)

Match 23: Goa v Pondicheryy (Pool D)

Match 24: W. B. State Unit v Vidharbha (Pool E)

Match 25: Rajashtan v Telangana (Pool F)

4th March 2020 [8.00 AM]

Men's matches

Match 30: Uttar Pradesh v Tripura (Pool E)

Match 31: Karnataka v Chhattishgrah (Pool F)

Match 32: Orrisa v W. B. State Unit (Pool G)

Match 33: Telangana v Andhra Pradesh (Pool H)

Match 34: Services v Punjab (Pool B

Match 35: Manipur v Jammu & Kashmir (Pool C)

Match 36: Goa v Tamilnadu (Pool D)

Match 37: Vidharbha v Tripura (Pool E)

Match 38: Chhattisgarh v Madhya Pradesh (Pool F)

Match 39: Rajasthan v Uttranchal (Pool G)

Match 40: Bihar v Telangana (Pool H)

Match 41: Assam v Kerala (C. Direction) (Pool B)

Match 42: Maharashtra v Himachal Pradesh (Pool C)

Match 43: Haryana v Delhi (Pool D)

Match 44: Uttar Pradesh v Pondicherry (Pool E)

Match 45: Karnataka v Kerala (Pool F)

Women's matches

Match 26: Delhi v Manipur (Pool G)

Match 27: Punjab v Jammu & Kashmir (Pool H)

Match 28: Bihar v Tripura (Pool C)

Match 29: Himachal Pradesh v Goa (Pool D)

Match 30: Kerala v Vidharbha (Pool E)

Match 31: Telangana v Karnataka (Pool F)

Match 32: Manipur v Madhya Pradesh (Pool G)

Match 33: Jammu & Kashmir v Kerala (C. Direction) (Pool H)

Match 34: Tripura v Andhra Pradesh (Pool C)

Match 35: Uttranchal v Goa (Pool D)

Match 36: Vidharbha v Chandigarh (Pool E)

Match 37: Rajashtan v Orissa (Pool F)

Match 38: Delhi v Uttar Pradesh (Pool G)

Match 39: Punjab v Chattishgarh (Pool H)

Match 40: Bihar v Assam (Pool C)

Match 41: Uttranchal v Himachal Pradesh (Pool D)

Match 42: W. B. State Unit v Kerala (Pool E)

5th March 2020 [Knockout fixtures]

Men's matches

Match 1: Winner Of Pool A v Runner Of Pool H (2 PM)

Match 2: Runner Of Pool D v Winner Of Pool E (2 PM)

Match 3: Winner Of Pool G v Runner Of Pool B (2 PM)

Match 4: Runner Of Pool F v Winner Of Pool C (3 PM)

Match 5: Winner Of Pool B v Runner Of Pool G (3 PM)

Match 6: Runner Of Pool C v Winner Of Pool F (3 PM)

Match 7: Winner Of Pool H v Runner Of Pool A (4 PM)

Match 8: Runner Of Pool E v Winner Of Pool D (4 PM)

Match 9: Quarterfinal 1 [4:00 PM]

Match 10: Quarterfinal 2 [5:00 PM]

Match 11: Quarterfinal 3 [5:00 PM]

Match 12: Quarterfinal 4 [5:00 PM]

Women's matches

Match 1: Winner Of Pool A v Runner Of Pool H (2 PM)

Match 2: Runner Of Pool D v Winner Of Pool E (2 PM)

Match 3: Winner Of Pool G v Runner Of Pool B (3 PM)

Match 4: Runner Of Pool F v Winner Of Pool C (3 PM)

Match 5: Winner Of Pool B v Runner Of Pool G (4 PM)

Match 6: Runner Of Pool C v Winner Of Pool F (4 PM)

Match 7: Winner Of Pool H v Runner Of Pool A (5 PM)

Match 8: Runner Of Pool E v Winner Of Pool D (5 PM)

Match 9: Quarterfinal 1 [4:00 PM]

Match 10: Quarterfinal 2 [5:00 PM]

Match 11: Quarterfinal 3 [5:00 PM]

Match 12:Quarterfinal 4 [5:00 PM]

6th March 2020 [Semifinal and final]

2:00 PM: Semifinal 1 - Winner v QF 1 v Winner of QF 2 (Men)

2:00 PM: Semifinal 2 - Winner of QF 3 v Winner of QF 4 (Men)

4:00 PM: Final - Winner of Semifinal 1 v Winner Of Semifinal 2 (Men)

2:00 PM: Semifinal 1 - Winner v QF 1 v Winner of QF 2 (Women)

2:00 PM: Semifinal 2 - Winner of QF 3 v Winner of QF 4 (Women)

4:00 PM: Final - Winner of Semifinal 1 v Winner Of Semifinal 2 (Women)