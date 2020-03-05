67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2020: Day 3 results roundup - Pondicherry pulls off a surprise win over UP as 32 teams qualify for Round of 16 fixtures

Pawan Sehrawat in action for Indian Railways

The third day of the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship witnessed the completion of the league-stage fixtures in Jaipur's Poornima University in Rajasthan. Following three days of rigorous kabaddi fixtures, sixteen teams from both men's and women's divisions have advanced to the Round of 16 stages. The top players will engage in knockout clashes to ensure their place in the quarter-finals.

The opening encounter in the men's category saw Surinder Singh scoring a High-5 during Himachal Pradesh's win over Jammu & Kashmir by 44-19. While Uttar Pradesh wreaked havoc against Tripura by a 30-point margin and won the clash against the latter by 34-4, Karnataka's Prashanth Kumar Rai starred with a Super-10 against Chhattisgarh to win by 43-22.

Telangana's P Malikarjun scored a brilliant Super-10 as they booked a one-sided win over Andhra Pradesh by 51-17. The match between Services and Punjab resulted in the former winning by 34-22 courtesy of Naveen Kumar who boasts of 14 raid points once again. Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh gained lop-sided victories over Goa 54-24 and Chhattisgarh 26-45 respectively.

The hosts Rajasthan rode on Brijendra Chaudhary's brilliance yet again, as he scored his third Super-10 in a row for them to win against Uttaranchal 55-27. Haryana's Pardeep Narwal carried the team's offense with 12 raid points against the Mohit Chhillar-led Delhi to win 42-30.

The action continued with Jammu & Kashmir pulling off an upset win over Manipur by 32-40. On the other hand, Naveen Bazzad scored a mammoth tally of 17 raid points, starring for Bihar's during their win over Telangana by 52-20. Kerala CO thrashed Assam by 17-45 while Karnataka booked a decent victory against Kerala by 56-39.

The talking point of the day was Pondicherry's magnificent comeback against Uttar Pradesh as the former's Selvasikumar scored five raid points against a second-string UP team to beat them by 12-19. The star-studded clash between Maharashtra and the Ajay Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh ended in Maharashtra's favour 46-20 courtesy of Pankaj Mohite's eight raid points and a High-5 from Shubham Shinde.

Assam in action against Andhra Pradesh

In the women's division, Assam won their clash against Tripura 57-11 but ended up losing against Bihar in a one-sided 39-9 defeat to get knocked out of the competition. Despite a loss against Uttar Pradesh by just a 3-point margin, Delhi named themselves for the knockouts with their win against Manipur by 68-22. Punjab and Bihar registered lopsided victories against Jammu & Kashmir 43-10 and Tripura 43-9 respectively.

Himachal Pradesh topped the Pool D standings with their wins against Goa 56-22 and Uttaranchal 42-10. Despite winning against Kerala by 21 points with a scoreline of 23-44, Vidarbha lost their second fixture against Chandigarh 11-43 and suffered an exit from the tournament. Karnataka decimated Telangana by 22-40, while Kanchan Jyoti starred for Madhya Pradesh's win over Manipur by 23-46.

The rain-affected match between Tripura and Andhra Pradesh ended in the latter's favour as the scoreline read 1-7. Uttaranchal got edged out in a close encounter versus Goa, while the hosts Rajasthan kept asserting their dominance by 48-15. The clash between Punjab and Chhattisgarh was an absolute thriller, where the latter's raider Chhaya picked up 15 raid points for their win by 29-31.

67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship Results, 4th March:

Men's Fixtures

Match 21: Himachal Pradesh defeated Jammu & Kashmir 44-19 (Pool C)

Match 30: Uttar Pradesh defeated Tripura 34-4 (Pool E)

Match 31: Karnataka defeated Chhattisgarh 43-22 (Pool F)

Match 32: Odisha vs. W. B. State Unit (Pool G) - Not Played

Match 33: Telangana defeated Andhra Pradesh 51-17 (Pool H)

Match 34: Services defeated Punjab 34-22 (Pool B)

Match 35: Manipur defeated Jammu & Kashmir 32-40 (Pool C)

Match 36: Tamil Nadu defeated Goa 52-24 (Pool D)

Match 37: Vidharbha vs. Tripura (Pool E) - Not Played

Match 38: Madhya Pradesh defeated Chhattisgarh 26-45 (Pool F)

Match 39: Rajasthan defeated Uttaranchal 55-27 (Pool G)

Match 40: Bihar defeated Telangana 52-20 (Pool H)

Match 41: Kerala C.O. defeated Assam 17-45 (Pool B)

Match 42: Maharashtra defeated Himachal Pradesh 46-20 (Pool C)

Match 43: Haryana defeated Delhi 42-30 (Pool D)

Match 44: Pondicherry defeated Uttar Pradesh 12-19 (Pool E)

Match 45: Karnataka defeated Kerala 56-39 (Pool F)

Women's fixtures:

Match 22: Assam defeated Tripura 57-11 (Pool C)

Match 26: Delhi defeated Manipur 68-22 (Pool G)

Match 27: Punjab defeated Jammu & Kashmir 43-10 (Pool H)

Match 28: Bihar defeated Tripura 43-9 (Pool C)

Match 29: Himachal Pradesh defeated Goa 56-22 (Pool D)

Match 30: Vidharbha defeated Kerala 23-44 (Pool E)

Match 31: Karnataka defeated Telangana 22-40 (Pool F)

Match 32: Madhya Pradesh defeated Manipur 23-46 (Pool G)

Match 33: Jammu & Kashmir vs. Kerala C.O. (Pool H) - Not Played

Match 34: Andhra Pradesh defeated Tripura 1-7 (Pool C)

Match 35: Goa defeated Uttaranchal 32-39 (Pool D)

Match 36: Chandigarh defeated Vidarbha 11-43 (Pool E)

Match 37: Rajashtan defeated Odisha 48-15 (Pool F)

Match 38: Uttar Pradesh defeated Delhi 25-28 (Pool G)

Match 39: Chattishgarh defeated Punjab 29-31 (Pool H)

Match 40: Bihar defeated Assam 39-9 (Pool C)

Match 41: Himachal Pradesh defeated Uttaranchal 10-42 (Pool D)

Match 42: W. B. State Unit vs. Kerala (Pool E) - Not Played

Match 42: W. B. State Unit vs. Kerala (Pool E) - Not Played