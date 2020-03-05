67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2020: Day 4 Preview & Schedule

Haryana's Pardeep Narwal in action

The fourth day of the ongoing 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship will witness the Round of 16 matches and the quarter-finals of both men's and women's categories, with 24 matches scheduled for 5th March. The fixtures will take place, as usual, at Poornima University, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Since the defending champions Indian Railways have made it to the Round of 16 fixtures, the onus will be upon them to win their clashes and keep themselves in contention for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, the likes of Naveen Goyat (Services), Pardeep Narwal (Haryana), Deepak Niwas Hooda (Rajasthan), Pankaj Mohite (Maharashtra), Ajay Thakur (Himachal Pradesh), and Rahul Chaudhari (Uttar Pradesh) will be in action in the men's division. They will hope to secure a place for themselves in the next stage set to take place on the fifth and final day of the competition.

After three days of rigorous league-stage fixtures, 16 teams from each category qualified for the Round of 16 fixtures as the knockouts begin on the fourth day. The sides will square off in knockout clashes to book their spots in the quarter-finals, where eight teams will advance to the next phase.

The quarter-finals will be held on the same day later in the evening as the venue in Jaipur allows multiple matches to be conducted simultaneously. The semi-finals and final will take place on 6th March.

67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship Schedule, 5th March:

Men's Round of 16 & Quarter-finals fixtures

Match 1: Indian Railways vs. Chandigarh

Match 2: Haryana vs. Pondicherry

Match 3: Rajasthan vs. Kerala

Match 4: Madhya Pradesh vs. Maharashtra

Advertisement

Match 5: Services vs. Uttarakhand

Match 6: Himachal Pradesh vs. Karnataka

Match 7: Bihar vs. Gujarat

Match 8: Uttar Pradesh vs. Tamil Nadu

Match 9: Winner of Match 1 vs. Winner of Match 2 (Quarter-final 1)

Match 10: Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4 (Quarter-final 2)

Match 11: Winner of Match 5 vs. Winner of Match 6 (Quarter-final 3)

Match 12: Winner of Match 7 vs. Winner of Match 8 (Quarter-final 4)

Women's Round of 16 & Quarter-finals Fixtures

Match 1: Indian Railways Women vs. Punjab Women

Match 2: Goa Women vs. Chandigarh Women

Match 3: Uttar Pradesh Women vs. Jharkhand Women

Match 4: Odisha Women vs. Bihar Women

Match 5: Haryana Women vs. Delhi Women

Match 6: Andhra Pradesh Women vs. Rajasthan Women

Match 7: Chhattisgarh Women vs. Tamil Nadu Women

Match 8: West Bengal Women vs. Himachal Pradesh Women

Match 9: Winner of Match 1 vs. Winner of Match 2 (Quarter-final 1)

Match 10: Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4 (Quarter-final 2)

Match 11: Winner of Match 5 vs. Winner of Match 6 (Quarter-final 3)

Match 12: Winner of Match 7 vs. Winner of Match 8 (Quarter-final 4)

Follow Sportskeeda Kabaddi for more details on the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2020 Results and latest updates.