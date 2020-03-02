67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship: Day 1 results roundup - Tamil Nadu upsets Haryana, Maharashtra & Uttar Pradesh register mammoth wins

Uttar Pradesh vs. Vidharbha (Pool E)

The inaugural day of the league stage fixtures in the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championships 2020 commenced at Poornima University in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as the top names from men's and women's divisions in Indian Kabaddi turned out for their respective states or employers.

Hosts Rajasthan kicked off their campaign with a thrilling 57-11 win over the WB State Unit side with Brijendra Chaudhary's 12 raid points, defeating them by a massive margin of 46 points. Gujarat's deputy captain Kishan Pandya scored a sensational Super-10 for his state to decimate Jharkhand with the scoreline of 39-10.

Led by the young prodigy Naveen Kumar Goyat who scored 16 raid points, Kerala CO got forced to succumb to the experienced Services' board with the latter winning by 51-33. Maharashtra squared off against Jammu & Kashmir as the former's Pankaj Mohite led from the front that saw his team win 47-24.

The biggest surprise of the day turned out to be Tamil Nadu's victory over a star-studded Haryana side, as the former's Ram Kumar starred in the offence with nine raid points. As the defence managed to silence the likes of Pardeep Narwal and Rakesh Narwal, Tamil Nadu consolidated a surprising win over one of the most fancied sides this season.

Azad Singh starred for Uttar Pradesh with a magnificent Super 10 to defeat a hapless Vidharbha side by 55-15. A young Karnataka side defeated Madhya Pradesh by 45-23 courtesy of Saif Ali Khan's seven tackle points.

The contest between Uttaranchal and Odisha ended went in favour of the former consolidating a victory over their opponents by 45-23. Star defender Vishal Bhardwaj led the defence in a commanding fashion with his seven tackle points, as Himachal Pradesh started on a positive note over Manipur by 52-23.

Maharashtra vs. Jammu & Kashmir (Pool C)

In the women's division, hosts Rajasthan faced off against Karnataka and gave the crowd a moment to cherish by winning 49-12. Delhi's raider Ritu scored a Super-10 and went on to win their match against Madhya Pradesh by 33-15 margin.

Kerala CO had a rough day as Punjab gained a victory over them by 30-20. The exhilarating Pool A clash between two powerhouse sides - Indian Railways and Maharashtra ended with Sonali Shingate and Pooja scoring seven points each. Despite a valiant effort from Sonali Helvi, who scored nine raid points, Maharashtra were beaten by a single point margin as the scores read 33-32 in favour of Indian Railways.

Haryana had a memorable outing in their opening fixture against Gujarat 54-23. Himachal Pradesh thrashed Pondicherry with a big 60-point margin win as they finished the day with a 70-10 scoreline.

67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship Results, 2nd March:

Men's Results:

Match 1: Rajasthan defeated WB State Unit 57-11 (Pool G)

Match 2: Telangana vs. Chandigarh - Not Played (Pool H)

Match 3: Gujarat defeated Jharkhand 39-10 (Pool A)

Match 4: Services defeated Kerala C.O. 51-33 (Pool B)

Match 5: Maharashtra defeated Jammu & Kashmir 47-24 (Pool C)

Match 6: Tamilnadu defeated Haryana 31-37 (Pool D)

Match 7: Uttar Pradesh defeated Vidharbha 55-15 (Pool E)

Match 8: Karnataka defeated Madhya Pradesh 42-27 (Pool F)

Match 9: Uttranchal defeated Odisha 45-23(Pool G)

Match 10: Chandigarh vs. Andhra Pradesh - Not Played (Pool H)

Match11: Himachal Pradesh defeated Manipur 52-23 (Pool C)

Women's Results:

Match 1: Rajasthan defeated Karnataka 49-12 (Pool F)

Match 2: Delhi defeated Madhya Pradesh 33-15 (Pool G)

Match 3: Punjab defeated Kerala C.O. 30-20 (Pool H)

Match 4: Indian Railways defeated Maharashtra 33-32 (Pool A)

Match 5: Haryana defeated Gujarat 54-32 (Pool B)

Match 6: Assam vs. Andhra Pradesh - Not Played (Pool C)

Match 7: Himachal Pradesh defeated Pondicherry 70-10 (Pool D)

