67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship: Day 2 Preview & Schedule

Haryana will be aiming to make a comeback after their loss to Tamil Nadu

The second day of the ongoing 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship will witness the continuation of the league-stages with 39 matches scheduled for 3rd March 2020. The fixtures will take place as usual at Poornima University, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Led by Pawan Sehrawat, defending champions Indian Railways will eye victories against Jharkhand and Gujarat in Pool A. The hosts Rajasthan look to consolidate another win against Orissa. Services and Himachal Pradesh will be vying to depict their dominance yet again on the mat against Assam and Jammu & Kashmir, respectively.

Pardeep Narwal's Haryana, which suffered an upset loss against Tamil Nadu in the inaugural day, will be hoping to make a comeback and stay in contention from Pool D to make it to the playoffs. The young Maharashtra side, led by Swapnil Shinde, will aim to defeat Manipur and name themselves in the Round of 16.

In the women's division, Maharashtra will be rooting for their chances to make it into the knockout stages as they take on Tamil Nadu from Pool A. The latter will face another hefty challenge against the Indian Railways in the evening session. Rajasthan, Bihar, and Haryana will be eyeing an unbeaten run in the league stages and further qualify for the knockouts.

Here is the schedule of the second day of the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship.

67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship Schedule, 3rd March:

Men's Fixtures

Match 2: Telangana vs. Chandigarh (Pool H) - Postponed

Match 10: Chandigarh vs. Andhra Pradesh (Pool H) - Postponed

Match 12: Punjab vs. Assam (Pool B) - Postponed

Match 13: Indian Railways vs. Jharkhand (Pool A)

Advertisement

Match 14: Delhi vs. Goa (Pool D)

Match 15: Pondicherry vs. Tripura (Pool E)

Match 16: Kerala vs. Chhattisgarh (Pool F)

Match 17: Rajasthan vs. Orrisa (Pool G)

Match 18: Bihar vs. Andhra Pradesh (Pool H)

Match 19: Uttranchal vs. W. B. State Unit (Pool G)

Match 20: Services vs. Assam (Pool B)

Match 21: Himachal Pradesh vs. Jammu & Kashmir (Pool C)

Match 22: Delhi vs. Tamil Nadu (Pool D)

Match 23: Pondicherry vs. Vidharba (Pool E)

Match 24: Kerala vs. Madhya Pradesh (Pool F)

Match 25: Indian Railways vs. Gujarat (Pool A)

Match 26: Bihar vs. Chandigarh (Pool H)

Match 27: Punjab vs. Kerala (C. Direction) (Pool B)

Match 28: Maharashtra vs. Manipur (Pool C)

Match 29: Haryana vs. Goa (Pool D)

Women's Fixtures

Match 6: Assam vs. Andhra Pradesh (Pool C) - Postponed

Match 8: W.B. State Unit vs. Chandigarh (Pool E) - Postponed

Match 9: Orissa vs. Telangana (Pool F)

Match 10: Uttar Pradesh vs. Manipur (Pool G)

Match 11: Chhattisgarh vs. Jammu & Kashmir (Pool H)

Match 12: Tamil Nadu vs. Maharashtra (Pool A)

Match 13: Jharkhand vs. Gujarat (Pool B)

Match 14: Bihar vs. Andhra Pradesh (Pool C)

Match 15: Uttarakhand vs. Pondicherry (Pool D)

Match 16: Kerala vs. Chandigarh (Pool E)

Match 17: Orissa vs. Karnataka (Pool F)

Match 18: Uttar Pradesh vs. Madhya Pradesh (Pool G)

Match 19: Chhattisgarh vs. Kerala C.O. (Pool H)

Match 20: Indian Railways vs. Tamil Nadu (Pool A)

Match 21: Haryana vs. Jharkhand (Pool B)

Match 22: Assam vs. Tripura (Pool C)

Match 23: Goa vs. Pondicherry (Pool D)

Match 24: W. B. State Unit vs. Vidharbha (Pool E)

Match 25: Rajashtan vs. Telangana (Pool F)

Follow Sportskeeda Kabaddi for more details on the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2020 Results and latest updates.