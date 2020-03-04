67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship: Day 2 results roundup - Indian Railways & Chandigarh remain unbeaten, Maharashtra women suffer early exit from the competition

Naveen Kumar from Services Board in action

The second day of the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship witnessed the continuation of the league stage fixtures in Jaipur's Poornima University in Rajasthan. The men's and women's Kabaddi players representing their respective states or employers led their teams to gain a spot in the playoffs.

The second day kicked off in the men's division with Vijay Malik scoring a mammoth 19 raid points for his side Chandigarh to win over Telangana by 42-47. The contest between Punjab and Assam went in favor of the former, as they consolidated their match by 52-19.

The star-studded Indian Railways opened their account in dominating fashion, as Rohit Gulia starred in the offense by nine raid points for his side to win against Jharkhand by 37-7. Amit Nagar scored 14 raid points for Delhi as they went on to beat Goa in a thrilling contest with the scoreline 38-32.

Kerala's Vijendra Singh scored the highest raid points by an individual raider this edition, scoring 27 raid points against Chhattisgarh to win by 65-43. Hosts Rajasthan rode on Brijendra Singh's brilliance in the raiding yet again, registering their second win of the league stage over Odisha by 54-13.

Pondicherry and Uttaranchal gained lop-sided victories over Tripura 36-11 and WB State Unit 62-38, respectively. Sahil from the Services board stood out for his side, scoring 21 points for his team to win against Assam by the margin of 67-13.

The evening session continued with Vijay Malik's another Super-10 along with Ankush - who starred in the defense with 11 tackle points to lead Chandigarh for a win against Andhra Pradesh 51-34. Tamil Nadu gained the spotlight of the day yet again by defeating the Mohit Chhillar-led Delhi by just six points with a margin of 29-35. Pondicherry booked their second victory in a row against Vidharbha 53-34.

Saif Ali Khan depicted his defending abilities yet again for Madhya Pradesh to edge out Kerala by 41-45. Rohit Gulia and Ravinder Pahal took Indian Railways to win their second clash of the evening over Gujarat by 33-16. On the other hand, Shubham Shinde carried the team's defense with four tackle points, winning over Nitin More's Manipur by 46-17.

All-rounder Nitin Rawal took a brilliant High-5 under pressure for his side Bihar to register a win over Andhra Pradesh. Kerala CO took their encounter against Punjab till the final minute as the former won by just 2 points with the scoreline of 33-35.

Haryana, which suffered an upset loss on Day 1 against Tamil Nadu, came back strong with Pardeep Narwal scoring seven raid points and a High-5 from Sandeep Narwal to defeat Goa by 47-16. The final fixture in the men's division saw the first tied match of the competition, as Vijay Malik's third Super-10 against Bihar managed to tie the clash by 29-29.

Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh in defense

A total of 18 women's matches took place on the second day of the competition as Chandigarh started well by defeating West Bengal by 29-38 in the opening fixture of the day. Nittu Devi's 16 raid points helped Odisha beat Telangana by 45-25, while Uttar Pradesh defeated Manipur in a one-sided clash 52-19.

Chhattisgarh raced away to a big 38-point win, as they finished the match with a 44-6 scoreline against Jammu & Kashmir. Tamil Nadu started finely with a thrilling 26-21 win over Maharashtra, as the latter got knocked out of the tournament early. Jharkhand put up a decent show against Gujarat to win by 38-21.

Andhra Pradesh opened their account against Assam by 32-51 but lost their second match against Bihar by 32-13. Uttaranchal was in the spotlight once again, courtesy of Shivani Bisht's 16 raid points - leading the side to a comfortable win over Pondicherry by 48-33.

Chandigarh decimated Kerala by 13-50, while Nittu Devi's second consecutive Super-10 helped Odisha win by 40-25. The clash between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh ended with the former gaining a win by 38-21.

Chhattisgarh thrashed Kerala CO by 45-14, while Indian Railways' Ritu Kumari gained a remarkable High-5 against Tamil Nadu to win by 48-15. Priyanka from Haryana scored eight raid points against Kerala CO and knocked them out in a closely-fought encounter 39-23.

Ekta Rani from Goa claimed a staggering nine tackle points for Goa to win over Pondicherry by 57-27. Vidharbha got forced to succumb to West Bengal with a loss 42-20, while the hosts Rajasthan ended the day on a winning note against Telangana by a mammoth 47-pointer win with a scoreline of 60-13.

67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship Results, 3rd March:

Men's Fixtures

Match 2: Chandigarh defeated Telangana 42-47 (Pool H)

Match 10: Chandigarh defeated Andhra Pradesh 51-34 (Pool H)

Match 12: Punjab defeated Assam 52-19 (Pool B)

Match 13: Indian Railways defeated Jharkhand 37-7 (Pool A)

Match 14: Delhi defeated Goa 38-32 (Pool D)

Match 15: Pondicherry defeated Tripura 36-11 (Pool E)

Match 16: Kerala defeated Chhattisgarh 65-43 (Pool F)

Match 17: Rajasthan defeated Odisha 54-13 (Pool G)

Match 18: Bihar defeated Andhra Pradesh 47-21 (Pool H)

Match 19: Uttaranchal defeated WB State Unit 62-38 (Pool G)

Match 20: Services defeated Assam 67-13 (Pool B)

Match 21: Himachal Pradesh vs. Jammu & Kashmir - Not Played (Pool C)

Match 22: Tamil Nadu defeated Delhi 29-35 (Pool D)

Match 23: Pondicherry defeated Vidarbha 53-34 (Pool E)

Match 24: Kerala defeated Madhya Pradesh 41-45 (Pool F)

Match 25: Indian Railways defeated Gujarat 33-16 (Pool A)

Match 26: Bihar vs. Chandigarh tied 29-29 (Pool H)

Match 27: Kerala C.O. defeated Punjab 33-35 (Pool B)

Match 28: Maharashtra defeated Manipur 46-17 (Pool C)

Match 29: Haryana defeated Goa 47-16 (Pool D)

Women's Fixtures

Match 6: Andhra Pradesh defeated Assam 32-51 (Pool C)

Match 8: Chandigarh defeated WB State Unit 29-38 (Pool E)

Match 9: Odisha defeated Telangana 45-25 (Pool F)

Match 10: Uttar Pradesh defeated Manipur 52-19 (Pool G)

Match 11: Chhattisgarh defeated Jammu & Kashmir 44-6 (Pool H)

Match 12: Tamil Nadu defeated Maharashtra 26-21 (Pool A)

Match 13: Jharkhand defeated Gujarat 38-21 (Pool B)

Match 14: Bihar defeated Andhra Pradesh 32-13 (Pool C)

Match 15: Uttaranchal defeated Pondicherry 48-33 (Pool D)

Match 16: Chandigarh defeated Kerala 13-50 (Pool E)

Match 17: Odisha defeated Karnataka 40-25 (Pool F)

Match 18: Uttar Pradesh defeated Madhya Pradesh 38-21 (Pool G)

Match 19: Chhattisgarh defeated Kerala C.O. 45-14 (Pool H)

Match 20: Indian Railways defeated Tamil Nadu 48-15 (Pool A)

Match 21: Haryana defeated Jharkhand 29-23 (Pool B)

Match 22: Assam vs. Tripura (Pool C) - Not Played

Match 23: Goa defeated Pondicherry 57-27 (Pool D)

Match 24: W. B. State Unit defeated Vidharbha 42-20 (Pool E)

Match 25: Rajashtan defeated Telangana 60-13 (Pool F)

Follow Sportskeeda Kabaddi for more details on the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2020 Results and latest updates.