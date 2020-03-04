67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship: Day 3 Preview & Schedule

Haryana will be aiming to stay in contention for the Round of 16.

The third day of the ongoing 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship will witness the completion of the league stages with 35 matches scheduled for 4th March 2020. The fixtures will take place as usual at Poornima University, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

As the teams look to consolidate their spots for the Round of 16, the likes of Indian Railways (Pool A), Services (Pool B), Maharashtra (Pool C), and Uttar Pradesh (Pool E) will be aiming to consolidate the top spots from their respective groups. While Tamil Nadu has surprisingly remained unbeaten in their race to the playoffs, Haryana must defeat Delhi to gain the second spot from the group and name themselves for the knockouts.

In the women's division, the Indian Railways and Tamil Nadu have qualified from Pool A, knocking star-studded Maharashtra out of the competition early. While Himachal Pradesh will square off against Goa to solidify their spot from Pool D, the hosts Rajasthan will face in-form Odisha in a vital clash for the day. Delhi, Uttaranchal, Punjab, and Bihar will have a lot to do on the third day of the competition.

Here is the schedule of the third day of the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship.

67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship Schedule, 4th March:

Men's Fixtures

Match 21: Himachal Pradesh vs. Jammu & Kashmir (Pool C) - Postponed

Match 30: Uttar Pradesh vs. Tripura (Pool E)

Match 31: Karnataka vs. Chhattishgrah (Pool F)

Match 32: Odisha vs. W. B. State Unit (Pool G)

Match 33: Telangana vs. Andhra Pradesh (Pool H)

Match 34: Services vs. Punjab (Pool B)

Match 35: Manipur vs. Jammu & Kashmir (Pool C)

Match 36: Goa vs. Tamil Nadu (Pool D)

Match 37: Vidharbha vs. Tripura (Pool E)

Match 38: Chhattisgarh vs. Madhya Pradesh (Pool F)

Match 39: Rajasthan vs. Uttranchal (Pool G)

Match 40: Bihar vs. Telangana (Pool H)

Match 41: Assam vs. Kerala C.O. (Pool B)

Match 42: Maharashtra vs. Himachal Pradesh (Pool C)

Match 43: Haryana vs. Delhi (Pool D)

Match 44: Uttar Pradesh vs. Pondicherry (Pool E)

Match 45: Karnataka vs. Kerala (Pool F)

Women's fixtures:

Match 22: Assam vs. Tripura (Pool C) - Postponed

Match 26: Delhi vs. Manipur (Pool G)

Match 27: Punjab vs. Jammu & Kashmir (Pool H)

Match 28: Bihar vs. Tripura (Pool C)

Match 29: Himachal Pradesh vs. Goa (Pool D)

Match 30: Kerala vs. Vidharbha (Pool E)

Match 31: Telangana vs. Karnataka (Pool F)

Match 32: Manipur vs. Madhya Pradesh (Pool G)

Match 33: Jammu & Kashmir vs. Kerala C.O. (Pool H)

Match 34: Tripura vs. Andhra Pradesh (Pool C)

Match 35: Uttranchal vs. Goa (Pool D)

Match 36: Vidharbha vs. Chandigarh (Pool E)

Match 37: Rajashtan vs. Orissa (Pool F)

Match 38: Delhi vs. Uttar Pradesh (Pool G)

Match 39: Punjab vs. Chattishgarh (Pool H)

Match 40: Bihar vs. Assam (Pool C)

Match 41: Uttranchal vs. Himachal Pradesh (Pool D)

Match 42: W. B. State Unit vs. Kerala (Pool E)

