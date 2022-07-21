The 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 will take place from July 21 to 24 at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana. A total of 31 teams will compete in the competition across eight groups.

The 31 teams competing in the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 are:

Indian Railways, Bihar, Odisha, Services, Delhi, Assam, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Goa, Manipur, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Haryana, West Bengal, BSNL, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab.

Seven groups will consist of four teams each, while one group will have only three teams. BSNL returns to the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 as the 31st team.

Defending champions Indian Railways are strong favorites to win the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022. They are the most successful and strongest team on paper and will be backed by many to get their hands on the trophy once again.

Several Pro Kabaddi League stars will be seen in action during the four-day event that is scheduled to take place at the Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022: Full list of groups and team-wise split

Here is the complete list of groups for the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022:

Group A: Indian Railways, Bihar, Odisha.

Group B: Services, Delhi, Assam, Pondicherry.

Group C: Rajasthan, Goa, Manipur, Vidarbha.

Group D: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Gujarat.

Group E: Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand.

Group F: Karnataka, Haryana, West Bengal, BSNL.

Group G: Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh.

Group H: Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab.

