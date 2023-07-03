Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction dates announced, organizers increase purse value to ₹5 crore

The Pro Kabaddi Auction 2023 (PKL) will take place on September 8 and 9. PKL organizers Mashal Sports have confirmed an increase of ₹60 lakh in the purse value of the 12 franchises, meaning each team will have a total of ₹5 crore to make their squad this season.

The two-day event will take place in Mumbai. Teams are yet to announce their list of retained and released players, but fans should expect some big names of the kabaddi world to go under the hammer on the two auction days.

Besides, Mashal Sports has announced that 24 players from the two finalist teams of Khelo India University Games 2023 will be a part of this year's auction. Players can register themselves in four different categories, with each category having a different base price.

The highest base price category is Category A with a reserve price of ₹30 lakh. Category B base price is ₹20 lakh, while the reserve prices for Category C and D are ₹13 lakh and ₹9 lakh, respectively.

"The PKL Season X Player Auction too will be a landmark in PKL’s history" - Anupam Goswami, League commissioner of Pro Kabaddi

Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League, was delighted to announce the dates for the upcoming auction. He highlighted how the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi tournament will be a major milestone.

“The tenth Season is obviously such a major milestone for any contemporary sports league in India. The PKL Season X Player Auction too will be a landmark in PKL’s history. Along with the retentions and nominations under the Season X Player Policy, our 12 franchises will use the Player Auction to select the world’s best kabaddi athletes for their Teams," said Goswami in a media release.

PKL broadcaster Star Sports has advertised that the next season will likely begin in November-December window. It will be exciting to see which team wins the trophy in Season 10.

Poll : 0 votes