7 records held by Pardeep Narwal in the Pro Kabaddi League

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Feature
10   //    19 Jun 2019, 16:02 IST

Pardeep would look forward to creating many more records in the upcoming season
Pardeep would look forward to creating many more records in the upcoming season

The Pro Kabaddi League, since its inception in 2014, has given many youngsters a platform to display their skills and make a name for themselves in the field of kabaddi. A lot of them have made great use of the platform and announced themselves on the biggest franchise-level kabaddi competition with aplomb.

While season six of PKL gave us stars such as the likes of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, and Nitesh Kumar, one youngster who has become synonymous with talent and skill across the past four seasons has been 'the Dubki King', Pardeep Narwal.

The young lad's consistency in the domestic competitions helped this raiding juggernaut carve a place for himself in the national side. While the pressure of the international arena got to the inexperienced raider that saw him struggle a little, the valuable experience he gained in the events would surely help him improve his game and composure.

As PKL season seven is barely a month away and commences on the 20th of July, here are seven records held by Pardeep Narwal in the Pro Kabaddi League.

2 (Twice) - Pardeep is the only player to be adjudged Pro Kabaddi’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in two consecutive seasons (Seasons 4 and 5).

8 - Most points scored in a single raid. This feat was achieved by Pardeep against the Haryana Steelers in Season 5. You can watch the record-breaking raid here.

34 - Most points in a single game. This was also in the same game against Haryana Steelers in Season 5 in a playoff match.

38 - Most number of super raids. The second on the list Rahul Chaudhari (24 super raids) who is a good 14 super raids away from the top spot.

44 - Most number of Super-10s. In just 85 appearances, Pardeep has managed to score 44 Super-10s with an average of a Super-10 in every other match.

369 - Most points in a single season. In his best season yet, season 5, Pardeep managed to rack in an astounding 369 points at a superhuman raid point average of 14.19 per match.

858 - Most raid points in PKL. While this position was held by Rahul Chaudhari until the beginning of Season six, Pardeep managed to usurp him and make his place at the top.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Patna Pirates Pardeep Narwal
Contact Us