"After Vikash Khandola was sold for ₹1.7 crore, I knew Pawan Sehrawat would go for more than ₹2 crore" – Naveen Kumar delighted with hike in players' salaries for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Dabang Delhi KC star Naveen Kumar has expressed his delight over the massive increment in the salaries of kabaddi players for Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Earlier this year, Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Khandola set new records for the most expensive players in Pro Kabaddi League Auctions. First, Vikash was sold for a record ₹1.7 crore to Bengaluru Bulls. A few minutes later, Tamil Thalaivas splurged ₹2.26 crore to sign Pawan.

During a chat with Sportskeeda on the Kabaddi Hangout show, Naveen shared his views on the salaries of some of the top players this season. He said:

"After Vikash Khandola was sold for ₹1.7 crore, I knew Pawan Sehrawat would go for more than ₹2 crore. He is a top player. I was happy to see the kabaddi players getting such big contracts."

According to reports, Dabang Delhi KC retained Naveen for ₹1 crore. Given the way the star raider has performed in the last three seasons, it shouldn't come as a surprise if his salary crosses the ₹2 crore mark in the near future.

"I have only seen my seniors leading the team" – Naveen Kumar on captaining Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Joginder Narwal led Dabang Delhi KC to the PKL trophy last season, but he has moved to Haryana Steelers for Pro Kabaddi 2022. Delhi needs a new captain, and most fans think Naveen is the perfect choice. When asked if he was ready to lead the side, he said:

"Until I become the captain, I won't understand the pressure of captaincy. I have only seen my seniors leading the team and the way they handle the team, the team's balance and plan according to the situations. But I won't understand it unless I do it myself. My goal is to do well for the team."

Delhi will kick-off Season 9 next Friday (October 7) against U Mumba. It will be interesting to see who will be the leader of the franchise in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

