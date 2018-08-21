Indian Players To Go Under Inspection After Asian Games After AKFI Office Seizure

Mr. Sanat Kaul, IAS(Retd.) 1972

The Office of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) located at Janardhan Singh Gehlot's house: Aakanksha, 2, Ajmer Road, Jaipur 302021 has been under seizure as per the orders of newly appointed AKFI's Administrator, Mr. Sanat Kaul on 7th August 2018. Sanat Kaul, IAS (Retd.) of batch 1971 is the current AKFI Administrator after Delhi HC announced the appointment of JS Gehlot as the life president and his wife, Mridul Bhadauria's involvement as illegal.

AKFI Office at Janardhan Singh's house in Jaipur.

Former Arjuna Awardee and Kabaddi player, Mahipal Singh filed the petition who labeled the charges of illegal appointment of Janardhan Singh Gehlot and his wife as the AKFI heads. The petitioners questioned the elections of the president without any transparency record and misconduct within the system.

After the judgment of Delhi High Court dated 3rd August 2018, Sanat Kaul immediately took a call towards Dr. Mridul Bhadauria to give her financial accounts from 19th May 2013 till date since the time of her appointment to the post. As per recent reports, Mridul Bhadauria requested the Supreme Court to allow her to function AKFI's proceedings since her electoral process was valid on her basis and asked for representing AKFI at the Asian Games 2018.

The AKFI's Administrator seized the office until further notice.

The court has entitled Sanat Kaul to exercise all rights which the AKFI president possesses and conduct all affairs of AKFI. As per officials, there will be a composition of a new Election College in all states of India within three months. And a fresh election will be conducted within six months under the amendments of Memorandum of Association (MoA) and the regulations of National Sports Council of India (NSCI).

The buzz of improper selection both in the men's and women's teams of Indian Kabaddi generated controversy within the Kabaddi world. The exclusion of Manjeet Chhillar, PO Surjeet Singh and Surender Nada in the men's squad and Abhilasha Mhatre's exclusion from the women's team dropped a lot of jaws then.

@Delhi @Bench @Geeta Justice Geeta Mittal in PILs,to clean Sports ordered for holding trials after Asian Games to judge players & give benefits afterwords & to remove JS Gehlot & Wife & appointed Administrator to run Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India & enforce Sports Code.Thks — Bharat Nagar (@Advbharatnagar) August 4, 2018

AKFI mentioned that the final selection of Indian squad would commence from July 15th. However, the official website had already revealed the squad on the consent that the selection process already had been completed dated 15th and 17th July.

Since it was a risky move to change squad at the final stage during the ongoing controversy, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appealed to continue with the same team. However, the team will have to participate in the trial match held under the observation of selectors nominated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The selection document released by AKFI.

The match will be between the current squad and the deserving players nominated by the selection panel. It will take place in Thyagaraj Complex, Delhi on 15th September 2018. Players will go under scrutiny through video clips and necessary proofs by the High Court after their performance.

The players will only be allowed to receive their medals and respective financial awards after they successfully prove themselves in the trial match. The players may get rewarded/ blocked on the further judgment only.

The controversy remains unsolved with India having lost their first ever Kabaddi match in 28 years of Asian Games history versus South Korea. It is highly impeccable that the Indian players will find it difficult to handle their pressure in the days to come.