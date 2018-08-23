Asian Games 2018: 5 things that went wrong for the Indian Kabaddi team in the semifinal against Iran

Prasen Moudgal

The Indian team fell to a mighty Iranian setup

The 2018 edition of the Asian Games witnessed one of the biggest upsets as the Indian men's kabaddi team crashed out of the tournament by a mighty Iranian setup which won 27-18, led by skipper Fazel Athrachali who was himself responsible for a majority of the damage inflicted on the defending champions

Ahead of both the teams stepping onto the mat, the match was billed as the 'clash of the tournament' with both the squads boasting of some of the biggest names in the kabaddi circuit. Not only this, both India and Iran came into the contest with convincing wins from their previous encounters.

The only difference was the fact that India was given a shock as they lost to South Korea in the group stages, while Iran blazed through the group stages to assert their dominance in the competition.

The fire in the Iranian setup was clearly on display as they managed to bring down a mighty Indian setup through a dominating performance, especially on the defensive front.

The encounter started on a rather feeble note as both teams went in with a cautious approach. However, the Men in Blue allowed the Iranians to get back from a six-point deficit to level scores at 9-9, seconds before the break. Post the break though, it was all one-way traffic.

The Iranian defenders made life a living hell for the Indian raiders, who had themselves to blame as their opponents pulled off as many as five 'super tackles' in the game, highlighting their dominance.

The two teams dealt a blow for blow, swore on the mat in unison but at the end of it, the Iranians were seen pulling off some groovy steps as they celebrated their entry into the finals while the Men in Blue, dejected and depressed at the loss somehow managed to drag themselves off the court.

Here are five reasons that went wrong for the Indians.

#5 Raiders taking a holiday from duty

At the beginning of the game, India raced away to a six-point lead but that was all that could be underlined as the Indian highlight in the game. The Raiders switched off and gifted four easy points to the Iranian defence, in under four minutes all through super tackles.

Rishank Devadiga was the only highlight in the raiding department, picking up two points in the beginning and in the end before he was also thrown to the wolves, disguised in the form of the Iranian defenders.

