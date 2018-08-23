Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asian Games 2018: 5 things that went wrong for the Indian Kabaddi team in the semifinal against Iran

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.94K   //    23 Aug 2018, 22:02 IST

The Indian team fell to a mighty Iranian setup
The Indian team fell to a mighty Iranian setup

The 2018 edition of the Asian Games witnessed one of the biggest upsets as the Indian men's kabaddi team crashed out of the tournament by a mighty Iranian setup which won 27-18, led by skipper Fazel Athrachali who was himself responsible for a majority of the damage inflicted on the defending champions

Ahead of both the teams stepping onto the mat, the match was billed as the 'clash of the tournament' with both the squads boasting of some of the biggest names in the kabaddi circuit. Not only this, both India and Iran came into the contest with convincing wins from their previous encounters.

The only difference was the fact that India was given a shock as they lost to South Korea in the group stages, while Iran blazed through the group stages to assert their dominance in the competition.

The fire in the Iranian setup was clearly on display as they managed to bring down a mighty Indian setup through a dominating performance, especially on the defensive front.

The encounter started on a rather feeble note as both teams went in with a cautious approach. However, the Men in Blue allowed the Iranians to get back from a six-point deficit to level scores at 9-9, seconds before the break. Post the break though, it was all one-way traffic.

The Iranian defenders made life a living hell for the Indian raiders, who had themselves to blame as their opponents pulled off as many as five 'super tackles' in the game, highlighting their dominance.

The two teams dealt a blow for blow, swore on the mat in unison but at the end of it, the Iranians were seen pulling off some groovy steps as they celebrated their entry into the finals while the Men in Blue, dejected and depressed at the loss somehow managed to drag themselves off the court.

Here are five reasons that went wrong for the Indians.

#5 Raiders taking a holiday from duty

At the beginning of the game, India raced away to a six-point lead but that was all that could be underlined as the Indian highlight in the game. The Raiders switched off and gifted four easy points to the Iranian defence, in under four minutes all through super tackles.

Rishank Devadiga was the only highlight in the raiding department, picking up two points in the beginning and in the end before he was also thrown to the wolves, disguised in the form of the Iranian defenders.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 Indian Kabaddi team Iran Kabaddi team Ajay Thakur Fazel Atrachali
Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
A batting all-rounder in gully cricket who takes inspiration from the evolving world of sport to pen down thoughts and share the love of sports!
Asian Games 2018, Men's Kabaddi Semifinal, India vs Iran:...
RELATED STORY
Kabaddi News:- India got shell-shocked as Iran stuns...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: All you need to know about Kabaddi
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Analysis of the Iranian Kabaddi Team
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Predicting Iran's starting seven for...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018 Kabaddi Official Group Classification &...
RELATED STORY
Kabaddi News: India's opponent for Semi-finals have been...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 'India will look to continue winning...
RELATED STORY
Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: India, Iran firm favourites...
RELATED STORY
Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Final, India vs Iran:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us