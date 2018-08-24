Asian Games 2018: Day 5, Indian medalists

Ankita Raina: Tennis

Ankita Raina settled for bronze after losing her semi-final match

Tennis player Ankita Raina played her heart out against top seed Shuai Zhang from China to win the bronze medal in Women's Singles event at Asian Games 2018.

Raina had nothing to lose against the world number 34 and a Grand Slam quarterfinalist, so, she went on to play her shots and the game ended 4-6, 6-7 (6) in favour of the Chinese athlete. The game went on to last for 131 minutes where the second set alone was played for a grinding 77 minutes.

Ankita became the second Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal in this event after Sania Mirza who won a silver in 2006 Doha edition and a bronze in Guangzhou 2010.

Shardul Vihaan: Shooting

Teen Shardul Vihaan won a silver medal in Men's Double Trap event

15-year old Shardul Vihaan became the third teenage shooter to win a medal at this year's Asian Games. The silver medal came in the Men's Double Trap event.

Young Vihaan scored 73 just missing out from the gold as the Korean shooter Hyunwoo Shin who won the gold scored 74 points in the final round. Qatar's Hamad Ali Al Marri won the bronze medal after scoring 53 in the finals.

Shardul became the third Indian to win a medal in Men's Double Trap event after Ronjan Sodhi (2010) and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (2006) won the gold and silver medal respectively.

Men's team: Kabaddi

Indian Kabaddi team failed to win a gold medal

The Indian men's kabaddi team failed to win the gold medal for the first time in the history of Asian Games. The 18-27 loss against Iran was heartbreaking and also left some tears in the Indian camp.

This is also an end to the dominating reign of the Indian team as before this year they almost looked unstoppable from winning the gold medal.

The Indian contingent ended the day 5 with 18 medals by adding three medals today. These 18 medals include four gold, four silver and 10 bronze. They also slipped to the tenth position in the medal tally from the seventh rank yesterday.