Asian Games 2018 Kabaddi Official Group Classification & Schedule
The 18th edition of Asian Games is all set to commence from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in multi cities of Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia. Kabaddi event will start from 19 August to 24 August 2018 for the eighth time in Asian Games after its introduction in 1990 Asian Games held in Beijing, China.
Kabaddi got its first recognition back in the 1982 Asian Games, New Delhi as an exhibition game before it made its debut in the 11th edition of Asiad. The Indian Kabaddi Team is the most successful team of Kabaddi. Indian Kabaddi Team has 9 Gold medals with seven times (men's) and twice (women's).
The Indian Kabaddi Team has never lost a match in the men's category of Asian Games. 28 years in the making, India is still the powerhouse of Kabaddi with new fresh talents emerging with sincere enthusiasm. Kabaddi is spreading around the world and has blossomed in nations who are adopting it today.
Kabaddi at the Asian Games 2018 will mark the first time where 11 teams in the men's category and 9 teams in the women's category. Iraq from the men's category has annulled their participation from the competition.
Here is the schedule of Kabaddi event in the upcoming Asian Games 2018:
All timings are prior to the Indian Standard Time (IST).
19 August 2018 - Sunday
7:30 AM: (Women's Group A) India vs. Japan
8:20 AM: (Women's Group B) Iran vs. South Korea
9:10 AM: (Women's Group A) Thailand vs. Sri Lanka
10:00 AM: (Women's Group B) Bangladesh vs. Chinese Taipei
10:50 AM: (Women's Group A) Japan vs. Indonesia
12:30 PM: (Men's Group A) India vs. Bangladesh
01:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Iran vs. Japan
02:30 PM: (Men's Group A) South Korea vs. Thailand
03:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Pakistan vs. Malaysia
04:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Nepal vs. Indonesia
05:30 PM: (Men's Group A) India vs. Sri Lanka
20 August 2018 - Monday
7:30 AM: (Women's Group A) Sri Lanka vs. Indonesia
8:20 AM: (Women's Group B) South Korea vs. Chinese Taipei
9:10 AM: (Women's Group A) India vs. Thailand
10:00 AM: (Women's Group B) Iran vs. Bangladesh
10:50 AM: (Women's Group A) Japan vs. Sri Lanka
12:30 PM: (Men's Group A) Bangladesh vs. Thailand
01:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Japan vs. Malaysia
02:30 PM: (Men's Group A) India vs. South Korea
03:30PM: (Men's Group B) Iran vs. Pakistan
04:30 PM: (Men's Group A) Thailand vs. Sri Lanka
05:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Indonesia vs. Japan
21 August 2018 - Tuesday
7:30 AM: (Women's Group A) India vs. Sri Lanka
8:20 AM: (Women's Group B) Iran vs. Chinese Taipei
9:10 AM: (Women's Group A) Thailand vs. Japan
10:00 AM: (Women's Group B) Bangladesh vs. South Korea
10:50 AM: (Women's Group A) India vs. Indonesia
12:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Malaysia vs. Indonesia
01:30 PM: (Men's Group A) Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka
02:30PM: (Men's Group B) Japan vs. Nepal
03:30 PM: (Men's Group A) India vs. Thailand
04:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Iran vs. Malaysia
05:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Pakistan vs. Indonesia
22 August 2018 - Wednesday
12:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Iran vs. Nepal
01:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Pakistan vs. Japan
02:30 PM: (Men's Group A) South Korea vs. Bangladesh
03:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Malaysia vs. Nepal
04:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Iran vs. Indonesia
23 August 2018 - Thursday
07:30 AM: (Men's Group A) South Korea vs. Sri Lanka
08:30 AM: (Men's Group B) Pakistan vs. Nepal
09:30 AM: (Women's Group A) Thailand vs. Indonesia
01:30 PM: (Women's) Winner Group A vs. Runners Up Group B
02:20 PM: (Women's) Winner Group B vs. Runners Up Group A
03:30 PM: (Men's) Winner Group A vs. Runners Up Group B
04:30 PM: (Men's) Winner Group B vs. Runners Up Group A
24 August 2018 - Friday
01:30 PM: (Women's) Winner SF 1 vs. Winner SF 2 Gold Medal Match
03:30 PM: (Men's) Winner SF 1 vs. Winner SF 2 Gold Medal Match