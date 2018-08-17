Asian Games 2018 Kabaddi Official Group Classification & Schedule

Vijay Sain

The 18th edition of Asian Games is all set to commence from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in multi cities of Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia. Kabaddi event will start from 19 August to 24 August 2018 for the eighth time in Asian Games after its introduction in 1990 Asian Games held in Beijing, China.

Kabaddi got its first recognition back in the 1982 Asian Games, New Delhi as an exhibition game before it made its debut in the 11th edition of Asiad. The Indian Kabaddi Team is the most successful team of Kabaddi. Indian Kabaddi Team has 9 Gold medals with seven times (men's) and twice (women's).

The Indian Kabaddi Team has never lost a match in the men's category of Asian Games. 28 years in the making, India is still the powerhouse of Kabaddi with new fresh talents emerging with sincere enthusiasm. Kabaddi is spreading around the world and has blossomed in nations who are adopting it today.

Kabaddi at the Asian Games 2018 will mark the first time where 11 teams in the men's category and 9 teams in the women's category. Iraq from the men's category has annulled their participation from the competition.

Group Category for Asian Games 2018.

Here is the schedule of Kabaddi event in the upcoming Asian Games 2018:

All timings are prior to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

19 August 2018 - Sunday

7:30 AM: (Women's Group A) India vs. Japan

8:20 AM: (Women's Group B) Iran vs. South Korea

9:10 AM: (Women's Group A) Thailand vs. Sri Lanka

10:00 AM: (Women's Group B) Bangladesh vs. Chinese Taipei

10:50 AM: (Women's Group A) Japan vs. Indonesia

12:30 PM: (Men's Group A) India vs. Bangladesh

01:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Iran vs. Japan

02:30 PM: (Men's Group A) South Korea vs. Thailand

03:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Pakistan vs. Malaysia

04:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Nepal vs. Indonesia

05:30 PM: (Men's Group A) India vs. Sri Lanka

20 August 2018 - Monday

7:30 AM: (Women's Group A) Sri Lanka vs. Indonesia

8:20 AM: (Women's Group B) South Korea vs. Chinese Taipei

9:10 AM: (Women's Group A) India vs. Thailand

10:00 AM: (Women's Group B) Iran vs. Bangladesh

10:50 AM: (Women's Group A) Japan vs. Sri Lanka

12:30 PM: (Men's Group A) Bangladesh vs. Thailand

01:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Japan vs. Malaysia

02:30 PM: (Men's Group A) India vs. South Korea

03:30PM: (Men's Group B) Iran vs. Pakistan

04:30 PM: (Men's Group A) Thailand vs. Sri Lanka

05:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Indonesia vs. Japan

21 August 2018 - Tuesday

7:30 AM: (Women's Group A) India vs. Sri Lanka

8:20 AM: (Women's Group B) Iran vs. Chinese Taipei

9:10 AM: (Women's Group A) Thailand vs. Japan

10:00 AM: (Women's Group B) Bangladesh vs. South Korea

10:50 AM: (Women's Group A) India vs. Indonesia

12:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Malaysia vs. Indonesia

01:30 PM: (Men's Group A) Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka

02:30PM: (Men's Group B) Japan vs. Nepal

03:30 PM: (Men's Group A) India vs. Thailand

04:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Iran vs. Malaysia

05:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Pakistan vs. Indonesia

22 August 2018 - Wednesday

12:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Iran vs. Nepal

01:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Pakistan vs. Japan

02:30 PM: (Men's Group A) South Korea vs. Bangladesh

03:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Malaysia vs. Nepal

04:30 PM: (Men's Group B) Iran vs. Indonesia

23 August 2018 - Thursday

07:30 AM: (Men's Group A) South Korea vs. Sri Lanka

08:30 AM: (Men's Group B) Pakistan vs. Nepal

09:30 AM: (Women's Group A) Thailand vs. Indonesia

01:30 PM: (Women's) Winner Group A vs. Runners Up Group B

02:20 PM: (Women's) Winner Group B vs. Runners Up Group A

03:30 PM: (Men's) Winner Group A vs. Runners Up Group B

04:30 PM: (Men's) Winner Group B vs. Runners Up Group A

24 August 2018 - Friday

01:30 PM: (Women's) Winner SF 1 vs. Winner SF 2 Gold Medal Match

03:30 PM: (Men's) Winner SF 1 vs. Winner SF 2 Gold Medal Match