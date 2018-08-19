Asian Games 2018: Men's Kabaddi, India vs Bangladesh - 5 Talking Points

The Day 1 of the Asian Games 2018 Kabaddi was a successful deal as the Indian Men's Kabaddi Team won their first big match against Bangladesh with the final score of 50-21. The match took place at the Garuda Sports Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The raiders of India started showing their magic from the beginning of the face-off. The stadium resonated with the chants of "Indiaaa Indiaaa" throughout the match. Everybody expected Bangladesh to put up a good competition against Team India, but they failed to do so.

Bangladesh showed a good game and managed a tie at the end of the first half but unfortunately started losing points as the second half commenced. Gradually, the Bangladeshi team lost their grip on the score and lost the match.

Here are 5 talking points from India vs Bangladesh:

#1 Big lead taken by Team India at the starting

The Indian team got off to a flying start at the Asiad 2018

The match started with the Indian raiders scoring points in every single raid. The score was 11-0 till the ninth minute of the match with India in the lead.

Talismanic raider Pardeep Narwal did an exceptional job. He was once again seen rocking his intriguing raiding skills on the mat. Pardeep was unable to put up a good game during the Kabaddi Masters 2018 Dubai due to the lack of chances, but he eventually helped Team India seal the deal with his awesome moves in this match. Ajay Thakur also pitched in and scored many points for the team.

#2 The defence of Bangladesh gave some hopes

The defensive side of Bangladesh kept out substantial players like Rohit Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Deepak Hooda for a good amount of time during the first half.

However, the second half was not as good for Bangladesh. They literally struggled in front of the Indian players and hence lost the match by a big margin.

#3 Bangladesh gave an all-out to Team India in the first half

Even though India won the match, Bangladesh gave a solid all-out to Team India at the nineteenth minute of the first half. The Bangladeshi raiders managed to score a considerable amount of raid points in the first half.

Sandeep Narwal made some mistakes in the defence, due to which Bangladesh successfully gave an all-out to Team India. He will have to be careful as making such schoolboy mistakes can prove harmful for the team.

#4 The half-century by Team India

Team India managed to score wonderfully in their first match itself. They won the match with a score of 50-21. The raiders, out of all the players, did a good job. The defensive side was a letdown as they made many silly mistakes and gave away many points.

Players like Deepak Hooda, Rahul Chaudhari, Monu Goyat, Pardeep Narwal and Ajay Thakur were an example of sheer brilliance. Girish Ernak was also deadly up to some extent with his defence.

#5 The excellent gameplay of Team India

The chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" echoed all around the stadium as India won the match. They undoubtedly showed a wonderful game. Both the raiders and the defenders did a commendable job.

We also witnessed the bench strength of India. The players lived up to the expectations of the fans and sealed the deal with a huge margin of 29 points.