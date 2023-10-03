Asian Games 2023: Predicting the Playing 7 for Indian Kabaddi team vs Thailand 

Indian Kabaddi Men’s team kicked off its Asian Games 2023 campaign on a high note with a resounding victory against Bangladesh, the score reading 55-18. Now, they are set to face Thailand on October 4 at 6 AM.

The Indian players showcased exceptional performance in their first match, with raiders Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, and Sachin Tanwar leading the charge.

Naveen executed superb raids and played exceptionally well. With this victory, India is now on a determined quest to secure the title, aiming to rectify their loss against Iran in the 2018 edition.

Predicted playing 7 of Indian Kabaddi team against Thailand

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Captain) - Center

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, the team's dynamic leader and captain, brought unmatched energy to the game. His lightning-fast raids and tactical brilliance made him the go-to player for turning matches around.

He initiated several impactful raids and scored points effortlessly against the Bangladesh team. Pawan has consistently been one of the standout raiders in the PKL, proving to be a game-changer.

Naveen Kumar Goyat - Right In

Naveen Kumar is one of Indian kabaddi's most promising talents — a young raider known for his swiftness. His instrumental role in Dabang Delhi’s title victory in PKL's season 8 attests to his prowess.

Naveen Kumar scored more than 200 raid points in each of the last three seasons. Against Bangladesh, he exhibited his ability to seize opportunities, securing two super raids and more than six raid points. His flair for raiding under pressure adds a crucial edge to India's offense.

Sachin Tanwar - Left In

Sachin Tanwar's agility and precision were on full display during a crucial super raid in the second half of the game against Bangladesh. He scored 8 raid points.

His quick decision-making and swift moves consistently put pressure on the opposition's defense. He also orchestrated an all-out, significantly boosting the team's points tally to 55. His performance highlights him as a key asset for India.

Surjeet Singh - Right Cover

Surjeet Singh's strategic tackles and sharp anticipation were evident throughout the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, where he scored 17 tackle points. His ability to read opponents' moves and counter effectively makes him a lynchpin in India's defensive strategy.

With an impressive record of 250 tackle points, he is among the top 5 defenders in the PKL. So he'll definitely start against Thailand tomorrow.

Parvesh Bainswal - Left Cover

Parvesh Bainswal, who haf been in incredible form in the PKL, will take the position of left cover. He scored 54 tackle points last season with Telugu Titans and also had a good outing in the recently concluded Asian Kabaddi Championship. He also scored some crucial tackle points in the first match against Bangladesh.

Vishal Bhardwaj - Left Corner

Vishal Bharwaj's precise tackles and calm demeanor under pressure stood out prominently. His experience and composed approach make him a reliable left-corner defender, making it challenging for opponents to breach India's defense. He played very well in the match against Bangladesh.

Nitesh Kumar - Right Corner

Nitesh Kumar's agility and quick reflexes in the right corner were instrumental in thwarting opponent raiders. His ability to swiftly neutralize raiders and create pressure situations makes him a vital component of India's defensive lineup.

Nitesh Kumar's exceptional feat of scoring 100 tackle points in a single season, a record unmatched in Pro Kabaddi League history, showcases his defensive prowess.