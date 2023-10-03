Asian Games 2023 Women's Kabaddi: India vs South Korea preview, prediction, team news, and streaming details

India, the tournament's favorite, will be preparing for a highly anticipated clash with the Republic of Korea at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. This matchup has a long history of rivalry dating back several decades, promising an exciting spectacle.

The previous Asian Games did not end well for the Indian women's Kabaddi team, as they were defeated in the final by Iran. This defeat has provided additional motivation for their campaign in 2023, as they seek redemption and vengeance.

The Indian women's kabaddi team made an unexpected start to their Asian Games 2023 campaign. Their thrilling match against Chinese Taipei at Hangzhou's Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre ended in a 34-34 tie, with neither team emerging victorious. Pooja Hathwala emerged as the Indian team's standout performer in the match against the Chinese Taipei.

The South Korean women's kabaddi team has also had a difficult start, losing to Thailand in their first game, and hence are currently placed at the bottom of the group. It is clear that, as tournament favorites, India must strive to outperform their previous performance in the upcoming matches.

India vs South Korea Match Details

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023, at 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre, Hangzhou, China

India vs South Korea: Full Squads

India

Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi (C), Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Pradeep Shinde, Sonali Vishnu Shingat.

South Korea

Woo Heejun, Kim Heejeong (C), Park Jiyi, Yoon Yuri, Kim Jiyoung, Choi Dahye, J Hyuna, Lee Hyunjeong, Moon Kyungseo, Lee Seulji, An Myeongeun

India vs South Korea: Probable Lineup

India: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi (C)

South Korea: Woo Heejun, Kim Heejeong (C), Park Jiyi, Yoon Yuri, Kim Jiyoung, Choi Dahye, J Hyuna

India vs South Korea Prediction

India, a strong competitor in women's kabaddi, recently tied a thrilling match against Chinese Taipei. This performance underscores their strength and sets the stage for fierce competition against South Korea, making it a highly desired clash.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi matches will be streamed live on Sony Liv. The Asian Games Kabaddi matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.