Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong are all set to face each other in the seventh match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. Busan in the Republic of Korea will be hosting this exciting clash on Wednesday (June 28).

Chinese Taipei had a horrible start to the tournament as they suffered humiliating losses in both of their games on Day 1. Following two consecutive losses, they have slipped to fourth place in the points table with a points difference of -58.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, also failed to live up to the expectations of their fans as they got thrashed by Japan 85-11 in a one-sided game. The team will be hoping for some change in fortunes as they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a points difference of -74.

Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong Match Details

Match: Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 28, 2023, at 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong Probable Playing 7

Chinese Taipei

Li Jyun Jie, Zhang Chong Mao, Chang Chia Ming, Huang Tzu Ming, You Hao Cheng, Wang Lun Chu, Wu Wei Zheng

Hong Kong

To To Toby, Wu Lik Man, Li Kai Yin, Kiranbir Singh, Jaffrey Nou, Hung Tin Sang, Li Kai Yin

Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

Both teams will be eager to open their account in the competition after facing heavy defeats in their opening games.

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei has got a balanced squad and are expected to edge out Hong Kong in their upcoming game.

Prediction: Chinese Taipei to win the match.

Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

