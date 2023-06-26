Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Chinese Taipei vs Iran: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

The inaugural match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be played between Chinese Taipei and Iran on Tuesday, June 27. Busan in the Republic of Korea will play host to this exciting clash on Tuesday.

Chinese Taipei have announced a balanced squad for the tournament with a mix of young and experienced players in their squad. They will look to make a winning start to the tournament, as only two teams will make it to the final of the competition.

Iran, on the other hand, will be without their ace defender Fazal Atrachali. They will be relying heavily on the likes of Md Reza Shadlu and Saeed Ghaffari to step up in the absence of their senior players and help the team get off to a winning start in the opening fixture.

Chinese Taipei vs Iran Match Details

Match: Chinese Taipei vs Iran, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 27, 2023, at 6.30 am IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

Chinese Taipei vs Iran Probable Playing 7

Chinese Taipei

Li Jyun Jie, Zhang Chong Mao, Chang Chia Ming, Huang Tzu Ming, You Hao Cheng, Wang Lun Chu, and Wu Wei Zheng.

Iran

Heydar Ali Akrami, Md Reza Shadlu, Ahmad Reza Asgari, Saeed Ghaffari, Amir Md. Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaian, and Ahmad Reza Asgari.

Chinese Taipei vs Iran Match Prediction

Apart from India, Iran are the only team in the tournament who have won the gold medal once in the history of the Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Therefore, Iran will start the game as clear favorites to edge out Chinese Taipei in the opening fixture of the championship.

Prediction: Iran to win the match.

Chinese Taipei vs Iran Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

