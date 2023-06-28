Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Chinese Taipei vs Japan: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

Chinese Taipei will square off against Japan in the 10th match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. Busan in the Republic of Korea is all set to host this exciting clash on Thursday, June 29.

After losing two consecutive games, Chinese Taipei made a strong comeback into the tournament, registering a massive 117-12 win over Hong Kong in their previous game. They will look to continue their winning momentum as they currently stand fourth in the points table with two points in the ongoing Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Japan, on the other hand, succumbed to their first defeat in the championship as they registered a 62-17 loss at the hands of defending champions India. The Japanese team will be eager to make a strong comeback in the next game as they are currently placed third in the points table with four points.

Chinese Taipei vs Japan Match Details

Match: Chinese Taipei vs Japan, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 29, 2023, at 6.30 am IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

Chinese Taipei vs Japan Probable Playing 7

Chinese Taipei

Li Jyun Jie, Zhang Chong Mao, Chang Chia Ming, Huang Tzu Ming, You Hao Cheng, Wang Lun Chu, and Wu Wei Zheng.

Japan

Masayuki Shimokawa, Kazuhiro Takano, Yuten Kawate, Hiroki Nishiyama, Tetsuro Abe, Mikito Endo, and Masaki Hatakeyama.

Chinese Taipei vs Japan Match Prediction

Chinese Taipei will be entering this game high on confidence after securing a dominating win over Hong Kong, while Japan suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of India.

However, the Japanese team are expected to make a strong comeback in the upcoming fixture as they have performed more consistently so far as compared to Chinese Taipei.

Prediction: Japan to win the match.

Chinese Taipei vs Japan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

