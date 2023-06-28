Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Chinese Taipei vs Korea: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

Chinese Taipei and Korea are all set to go face each other in the 13th match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship. Busan in the Republic of Korea will host this exciting game on Thursday, June 29.

After a poor start to the tournament, Chinese Taipei turned things around in style as they registered a dominating 117-12 win over Hong Kong in their previous match. However, the team needs to win all of their remaining games to stay alive in the competition, as they are currently fourth in the points table with two points.

Meanwhile, the home team Korea have already been knocked out of the tournament following a 72-17 loss against Iran in the previous game. The hosts will be looking to end their campaign on a positive note, as they are currently languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

Chinese Taipei vs Korea Match Details

Match: Chinese Taipei vs Korea, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 29, 2023, at 11:30 am IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

Chinese Taipei vs Korea Probable Playing 7

Chinese Taipei

Li Jyun Jie, Zhang Chong Mao, Chang Chia-Ming, Huang Tzu Ming, You Hao Cheng, Wang Lun Chu, Wu Wei Zheng.

Korea

Lee Won Hee, Kyung Ha Yeon, Kim Dong Woo, Kim Seong Ju, Byun Min Soo, Jung Eyun Chan, Jyung Min Hyeok.

Chinese Taipei vs Korea Match Prediction

Chinese Taipei opened their account in style as they thrashed Hong Kong 117-12 in the previous game, while Korea are yet to register a win in the championship.

Therefore, Chinese Taipei will come into this game high on confidence and are expected to edge out the home team in the upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Chinese Taipei to win the match

Chinese Taipei vs Korea Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

