Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Hong Kong vs Iran: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

Hong Kong will take on Iran in the fifth match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. Busan, Republic of Korea, is all set to host this exciting clash on Wednesday (June 28).

Iran had a perfect start to their campaign as they thrashed Chinese Taipei 52-28 in their opening fixture. With this one-sided victory, the team climbed to third place in the points table with two points and a point difference of +24.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, had a horrible start to the tournament as they suffered an 85-11 defeat against Japan in their opening fixture. With this disappointing loss, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a points difference of -74.

Hong Kong vs Iran Match Details

Match: Hong Kong vs Iran, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 28, 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

Hong Kong vs Iran Probable Playing 7

Hong Kong

To To Toby, Wu Lik Man, Li Kai Yin, Kiranbir Singh, Jaffrey Nou, Hung Tin Sang, Li Kai Yin

Iran

Heydar Ali Akrami, Md Reza Shadlu, Ahmad Reza Asgari, Saeed Ghaffari, Amir Md. Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaian, Ahmad Reza Asgari

Hong Kong vs Iran Match Prediction

Iran will start the game as firm favourites following their dominating victory over Chinese Taipei in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong need to be on their toes if they wish to challenge an in-form Iranian side in their next fixture.

Prediction: Iran to win the match.

Hong Kong vs Iran Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

