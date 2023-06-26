Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, India vs Chinese Taipei: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

India will square off against Chinese Taipei in the fourth match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. Busan in the Republic of Korea will play host to this exciting contest on Tuesday, June 27.

Seven-time gold medalists, India, will be led by Arjun Deshwal at the 2023 edition of the Asian Kabaddi Championship. The 23-year-old will be leading a star-studded raiding unit of India along with the likes of Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat.

However, they will be relying on the experience of Surjeet Singh to step up in the absence of other experienced players. He will be leading a promising defensive unit, including the likes of Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Nitesh Kumar.

Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, have also announced a strong squad for the competition with a mixture of young and experienced players. A lot of onus will be on their senior players to step up for the team if they wish to take down an in-form Indian team in the next game.

India vs Chinese Taipei Match Details

Match: India vs Chinese Taipei, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 27, 2023, at 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

India vs Chinese Taipei Probable Playing 7

India

Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, Surjeet Singh, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Nitesh Kumar.

Chinese Taipei

Li Jyun Jie, Zhang Chong Mao, Chang Chia Ming, Huang Tzu Ming, You Hao Cheng, Wang Lun Chu, and Wu Wei Zheng.

India vs Chinese Taipei Match Prediction

India will start the game as firm favourites as they have got a much-experienced squad compared to Chinese Taipei. However, the Chinese Taipei have got a lot of potential in their squad, but they need to be on their toes to give a tough fight to an in-form Indian side.

Prediction: India to win the match.

India vs Chinese Taipei Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

