Why are Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and other PKL stars not selected for Asian Kabaddi Championships?

The announcement of the Indian men's kabaddi squad for the upcoming 11th Asian Kabaddi Championship has surprised and intrigued fans and experts alike. Some of the most successful and well-known Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) players are noticeably absent from the final 14-member team.

Players such as Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Hooda, Surender Gill, Surender Nada, Girish Maruti Ernak, Siddharth Desai, Ravinder Pahal, Mahender Singh, Rahul Chaudhari, and Maninder Singh did not make the national team, raising concerns about the selection process and criteria used by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI).

Among the notable omissions are those of Pardeep Narwal and Deepak Hooda, the most successful raider and a former India captain, respectively.

Pardeep Narwal has been a dominant force in the PKL, consistently topping the raid points chart and contributing significantly to his team's success. Similarly, Deepak Hooda's absence is surprising given his experience and leadership on the kabaddi mat.

Maninder Singh's absence from the squad has also sparked debate among fans and experts. Maninder is well-known for his exceptional raiding abilities, which allow him to turn the tide of a match on his own.

He has been an important player for the Bengal Warriors in the PKL, consistently delivering outstanding performances and significantly contributing to his team's victories. Given his impressive track record and form in recent seasons, many believe his omission is a shocking decision.

It is worth noting, however, that the management may have chosen to give opportunities to younger, more hungry players eager to prove themselves on the international stage. The AKFI's selection process and criteria are unknown, but it appears that the emphasis is on nurturing and providing opportunities to the next generation of kabaddi talent.

The selection of young and talented players such as Arjun Deshwal, Mohit Goyal, Aslam Inamdar, Sachin Tanwar, and Naveen Kumar for the championship demonstrates the management's preference for building a team with new faces. These players have shown tremendous potential and have impressed in the PKL and other domestic competitions.

While the absence of veterans and PKL stars may come as a surprise to many, it reflects the management's belief in these young players' potential and desire to succeed at the highest level. It also serves as a reminder that the world of kabaddi is constantly changing, and the sport requires a combination of experience and youthful energy to remain competitive.

Fans can't help but wonder what impact the absence of these seasoned veterans will have on the Indian team's performance as they eagerly await the 11th Asian Kabaddi Championship in Busan, South Korea. The tournament will provide an opportunity for these rising stars to demonstrate their abilities and make their mark on the international stage.

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Team India - Full Squad

Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Sachin, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitin Rawal, Nitesh Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pawan Sehrawat

Stand-by players: Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde

Coaches: Ashan Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar

Manager: Bhaskaran Edachery

