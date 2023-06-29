Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, India vs Hong Kong: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

India and Hong Kong are all set to square off against each other in the 15th match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. Busan in the Republic of Korea is all set to host this exciting clash on Friday, June 30.

India look like all set for a successful title defence as they have dominated every opponent so far. Following a close 33-28 victory over Iran, the defending champions have secured a place in the gold medal match.

Pawan Sehrawat led the raiding unit of the team against Iran and notched up his first Super 10 of the tournament to earn a hard-fought victory for the team. With four consecutive wins, the Indian team currently sit comfortably at the top of the points table.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the tournament after a disappointing campaign. With three consecutive losses, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to open their account in the tournament.

India vs Hong Kong Match Details

Match: India vs Hong Kong, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 30, 2023, at 7.30 am IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

India vs Hong Kong Probable Playing 7

India

Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitesh Kumar, and Nitin Rawal.

Hong Kong

To To Toby, Wu Lik Man, Li Kai Yin, Kiranbir Singh, Jaffrey Nou, Hung Tin Sang, and Li Kai Yin.

India vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

India will be entering this game high on confidence after winning all of their games, while Hong Kong are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Therefore, the Pawan Sehrawat-led side will start the game as clear favourites and are expected to win their fifth consecutive game in the Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Prediction: India to win the match.

India vs Hong Kong Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

Also Read: Why are Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and other PKL stars not selected for Asian Kabaddi Championships?

Poll : Who will win the match? India Hong Kong 0 votes