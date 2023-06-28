Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, India vs Iran: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

India and Iran are all set to face off in the 12th match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. This high-voltage clash will take place at Busan in the Republic of Korea on Thursday (June 29).

India continued their dominant run in the tournament to secure yet another dominating 62-17 victory over Japan in the previous game. With three consecutive wins, the defending champions currently sit comfortably at the top of the table with six points.

The 19-year-old youngster Aslam Inamdar notched up his second Super 10 of the tournament, while Sachin Tanwar scored his first Super 10 of the competition after making an appearance as a substitute against Japan.

Iran, too, have made a perfect start to the tournament, registering convincing victories in all of their games so far. Following a 72-17 victory over Korea in the previous game, they are currently one place below their rivals with as many points.

India vs Iran Match Details

Match: India vs Iran, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 29, 2023, at 10:30 am IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

India vs Iran Probable Playing 7

India

Arjun Deshwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Aslam Inamdar, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitesh Kumar, Nitin Rawal

Iran

Heydar Ali Akrami, Md Reza Shadlu, Ahmad Reza Asgari, Saeed Ghaffari, Amir Md. Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaian, Ahmad Reza Asgari

India vs Iran Match Prediction

The two teams will face each other in a top-of-the-table clash, making it a highly anticipated showdown. However, the defending champions, India, look like a more balanced side on paper, and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: India to win the match.

India vs Iran live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

