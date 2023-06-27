Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, India vs Japan: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s, and Streaming Details

India and Japan are all set to face each other in the eighth match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. This exciting game will be played at Busan in the Republic of Korea on Wednesday, June 28.

The defending champions India had a perfect start to their campaign as they secured dominating victories in both of their games on Day 1. With two consecutive wins, Team India have moved to the top of the points table with four points and a points difference of +97.

Indian Team, led by Pawan Sehrawat, started the day in style as they registered a convincing 76-13 victory over Korea in the opening fixture. Aslam Inamdar made a dream debut for India as he notched up a super 10, while Surjeet Singh picked up seven points in the game.

In the second game, the defending champions continued their dominant run in the tournament as they defeated Chinese Taipei with a huge 53-19 margin.

Japan, on the other hand, also had a perfect start to their campaign as they thrashed Hong Kong 85-11 in their opening fixture. The team will be looking to continue their winning momentum as they gear up to face an in-form Indian Team in their next fixture.

India vs Japan Match Details

Match: India vs Japan, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 28, 2023, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

India vs Japan Probable Playing 7

India

Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitesh Kumar, Nitin Rawal

Japan

Li Jyun Jie, Zhang Chong Mao, Chang Chia-Ming, Huang Tzu Ming, You Hao Cheng, Wang Lun Chu, Wu Wei Zheng

India vs Japan Match Prediction

Both teams will be entering this game high on confidence after securing one-sided wins in their previous games.

However, the defending champions India will start the game as clear favorites as they are one of the strong contenders to win another gold medal this year.

Prediction: India to win the match

India vs Japan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

