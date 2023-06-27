Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Japan vs Hong Kong: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

Japan and Hong Kong are all set to go face-to-face against each other in the third match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. This match will be played at Busan in the Republic of Korea on Tuesday, June 27.

Japan are considered one of the most improved kabaddi teams in recent times. The Japanese team have a lot of potential to pose a threat to any team in the competition on their day. Therefore, they will be looking to start their campaign with a win in their opening fixture against Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, To To Toby will be leading a somewhat inexperienced Hong Kong side into the tournament. The team have included a lot of fresh faces in their squad who are ready to give their all and make a mark in their opening fixture of the championship.

Japan vs Hong Kong Taipei Match Details

Match: Japan vs Hong Kong, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 27, 2023, at 11.30 am IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

Japan vs Hong Kong Probable Playing 7

Japan

Masayuki Shimokawa, Kazuhiro Takano, Yuten Kawate, Hiroki Nishiyama, Tetsuro Abe, Mikito Endo, and Masaki Hatakeyama.

Hong Kong

To To Toby, Wu Lik Man, Li Kai Yin, Kiranbir Singh, Jaffrey Nou, Hung Tin Sang, and Li Kai Yin.

Japan vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

Japan will start the game as slight favorites as they have got a bit more experienced squad as compared to Hong Kong. Therefore, Hong Kong needs to be on their toes if they wish to take down a comparatively stronger Japanese side in their opening fixture.

Prediction: Japan to win the match.

Japan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

