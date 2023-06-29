Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Japan vs Iran: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

Japan and Iran are all set to go face to face against each other in the 14th match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. Busan in the Republic of Korea will play host to this exciting game on Friday, June 30.

After winning three consecutive games, Iran succumbed to their first defeat of the championship as they registered a 33-28 loss against the defending champions India in the previous game. The team will be eyeing a spot in the gold medal match as they are currently placed second in the points table with six points.

Japan, on the other hand, are on the verge of being knocked out of the competition after facing two consecutive losses. Following a 37-29 loss against Chinese Taipei, the Japanese team slipped to fourth place in the points table with four points.

Japan vs Iran Match Details

Match: Japan vs Iran, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 30, 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

Japan vs Iran Probable Playing 7

Japan

Masayuki Shimokawa, Kazuhiro Takano, Yuten Kawate, Hiroki Nishiyama, Tetsuro Abe, Mikito Endo, and Masaki Hatakeyama

Iran

Heydar Ali Akrami, Md Reza Shadlu, Ahmad Reza Asgari, Saeed Ghaffari, Amir Md. Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaian, Ahmad Reza Asgari

Japan vs Iran Match Prediction

Both teams desperately need a victory to stay alive in the championship and book their place in the gold medal match against India.

However, Iran have performed more consistently so far, and they will start the game as clear favourites to book their place in the gold medal match.

Prediction: Iran to win the match

Japan vs Iran Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

