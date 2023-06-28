Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Korea vs Hong Kong: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

The 11th match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will see Korea locking horns with Hong Kong. Busan in the Republic of Korea will play host to this exciting game on Thursday, June 29.

Korea have failed to live up to the expectations of fans, losing all their games so far. Following a 72-17 loss against Iran in the previous game, the home team got knocked out of the championship.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, had a mixed outing on the Day 2 of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. In their first game, they gave a tough fight to the in-form Iran team before going down by a 60-31 margin in the end.

However, they failed to put on a fight against Chinese Taipei as they got thrashed 117-12 in their second game of the day. Following this loss, the team failed to qualify for the finals of the championship.

Korea vs Hong Kong Match Details

Match: Korea vs Hong Kong, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 29, 2023, at 7.30 am IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

Korea vs Hong Kong Probable Playing 7

Korea

Lee Won Hee, Kyung Ha Yeon, Kim Dong Woo, Kim Seong Ju, Byun Min Soo, Jung Eyun Chan, and Jyung Min Hyeok.

Hong Kong

To To Toby, Wu Lik Man, Li Kai Yin, Kiranbir Singh, Jaffrey Nou, Hung Tin Sang, and Li Kai Yin.

Korea vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

Both teams have already been knocked out of the championship after losing three consecutive games.

However, the home team Korea have got a slightly better squad on paper and are expected to open their account with a win over Hong Kong in their upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Korea to win the match.

Korea vs Hong Kong Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

