Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Korea vs Iran: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

The ninth match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will see Korea go face to face against Iran. Busan in the Republic of Korea is all set to host this exciting encounter on Wednesday (June 28).

Korea did not have an ideal start to the tournament as they got thrashed 76-13 by the defending champions India in the opening game. The fans will be expecting a better show from their home team as they are currently placed fifth in the points table with a points difference of -63.

Iran, on the other hand, started their campaign on a high as they registered a comfortable 52-28 win over Chinese Taipei in their opening fixture. With this one-sided victory, they have climbed to third place in the points table with two points and a points difference of +24.

Korea vs Iran Match Details

Match: Korea vs Iran, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 28, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

Korea vs Iran Probable Playing 7

Korea

Lee Won Hee, Kyung Ha Yeon, Kim Dong Woo, Kim Seong Ju, Byun Min Soo, Jung Eyun Chan, Jyung Min Hyeok

Iran

Heydar Ali Akrami, Md Reza Shadlu, Ahmad Reza Asgari, Saeed Ghaffari, Amir Md. Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaian, Ahmad Reza Asgari

Korea vs Iran Match Prediction

Iran will be entering this game high on confidence after winning their previous game, while Korea will be looking to turn things around after losing their opening fixture.

However, the Iranian team looks like a more strong side on paper and is expected to take down the home team in their upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Iran to win the match.

Korea vs Iran Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

Also Read: Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Preview, format, schedule and where to watch

Poll : Who will win the match? Korea Iran 0 votes