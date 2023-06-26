Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, South Korea vs India: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

South Korea and India are all set to square off in the second match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. Busan in the Republic of Korea will host this exciting game on Tuesday (June 27).

South Korea, led by Lee Won Hee, have announced a strong squad for the championship. The team have included some exciting names in their squad who will be eager to showcase their talent and skills in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old youngster Arjun Deshwal will be leading the defending champions, India, at the 2023 edition of the Asian Kabaddi Championship. Arjun has been one of the most impressive players ever since his debut at the Pro Kabaddi League.

Arjun will be leading the raiding unit of the team alongside seasoned raiders like Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat. The experienced Surjeet Singh will be in charge of the defensive unit alongside some promising youngsters like Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj and Nitesh Kumar.

South Korea vs India Match Details

Match: South Korea vs Iran, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 27, 2023, at 10:30 am IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

South Korea vs India Probable Playing 7

South Korea

Lee Won Hee, Kyung Ha Yeon, Kim Dong Woo, Kim Seong Ju, Byun Min Soo, Jung Eyun Chan, Jyung Min Hyeok.

India

Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitesh Kumar, Sunil Kumar.

South Korea vs India Match Prediction

Both teams have announced a mixture of young and experienced players in their respective squads for the first game of the championship.

However, the defending champions, India will start the game as clear favorites as the team is filled with lots of match winners who have already proved their worth in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Prediction: India to win the match

South Korea vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

