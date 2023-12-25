BEN vs DEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 23, 2023

Dabang Delhi K.C. will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in the 40th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday at 8 PM IST.

Dabang Delhi K.C. experienced their third defeat of the season in their last match against Puneri Paltan. Ashu Malik led the team with nine raid points, while right-corner Yogesh executed four successful tackles. Naveen, who was rested due to his injury against Telugu Titans, is expected to return in the upcoming game.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriors faced their second loss in the tournament, losing 37-39 to U Mumba. Despite skipper Maninder Singh's Super 10 and Harsh Lad's debut with eight successful tackles for the Warriors, the efforts went in vain.

While Dabang Delhi are 10th in the points table with 12 points, the Warriors, despite their recent loss, are fourth.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BEN vs DEL Dream11 match.

#3 Naveen Kumar (DEL) - 16.0 credits

Naveen Kumar in action against Telugu Titans (Credits: PKL)

Naveen Kumar, who sustained an injury in the fourth game against the Titans and secured his fourth Super 10 with 14 points, is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming match. He has maintained an impressive average of 14 raid points and a raid strike rate of 79 percent.

With 56 raid points from 72 successful raids, Naveen is a strong contender for the captain/vice-captain position in your BEN vs DEL Dream11 teams.

#2 Shubam Shinde (BEN) - 14.5 credits

Shubam Shinde (right) in a chain tackle with Darpan against Pankaj Mohite (Credits: PKL)

The right-corner defender, Shubam Shinde, currently leads the most successful tackles chart with 24 tackles and 25 tackle points. In the last game, he contributed two successful tackles out of four, showcasing his reliability.

Shinde holds a commendable 63 percent tackle strike rate and an impressive average of 3.57 tackles, making him a key player to watch in the upcoming BEN vs DEL Dream11 match.

#1 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.5 credits

Maninder Singh in action against U Mumba (Credits: PKL)

Maninder Singh achieved a milestone in the previous game surpassing 1,300 points. Currently ranked third in the most raid points of PKL 10, he has accumulated 72 raid points from 55 successful raids.

The strike raider completed his fourth Super 10 in the last game against U Mumba with 11 points, including eight touchpoints and just four unsuccessful raids out of 16.

With an impressive average of 10.29 and a raid success rate of 53 percent, the "Mighty Maninder" is the top choice for the captain or vice-captain position in your BEN vs DEL Dream11 team.