BEN vs JAI Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2021-22, Match 30

The Bengal Warriors will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 30 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Monday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.

The Bengal Warriors are placed 10th in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 11 points from five encounters. They have two wins and three losses against their name in the ongoing edition of the league.

Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers have a couple of wins and losses each from four matches this season. They find themselves placed ninth in the points table with 11 points thus far.

Both sides walk into this future on the back of a massive defeat against their respective opponents. The Jaipur-based club lost against U Mumba, while the Warriors succumbed to a 14-point defeat against the Patna Pirates.

The two sides are placed in the bottom half of the Pro Kabaddi points table. They will look to climb up the ladder by registering a victory on Monday.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 30, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: January 3, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Amit, Rishank Devadiga, Darshan J.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abozar Mighani, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Maninder Singh, Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Darshan Shaul Kumar, Amit, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sukesh Hegde, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Maninder Singh, Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava