BEN vs JAI Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2021-22, Match 30

The Bengal Warriors will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 30 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Monday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.
The Bengal Warriors are placed 10th in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 11 points from five encounters. They have two wins and three losses against their name in the ongoing edition of the league.
Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers have a couple of wins and losses each from four matches this season. They find themselves placed ninth in the points table with 11 points thus far.
Both sides walk into this future on the back of a massive defeat against their respective opponents. The Jaipur-based club lost against U Mumba, while the Warriors succumbed to a 14-point defeat against the Patna Pirates.
The two sides are placed in the bottom half of the Pro Kabaddi points table. They will look to climb up the ladder by registering a victory on Monday.
Match Details
Match: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 30, Pro Kabaddi League 2021
Date and Time: January 3, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7
Bengal Warriors
Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Amit, Rishank Devadiga, Darshan J.
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Tips
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abozar Mighani, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal.
Captain: Maninder Singh, Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Darshan Shaul Kumar, Amit, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sukesh Hegde, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: Maninder Singh, Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda