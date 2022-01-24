BEN vs JAI Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 75

The Bengal Warriors will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 75 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Warriors are currently placed in seventh position on the PKL table with 36 points from 13 encounters. They have won and lost six matches each so far this season, with one game ending in a draw.

Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers are placed one spot below their opponents with 35 points from 12 games. They have five wins and as many losses to their name, while their remaining two matches ended in draws.

The defending champions lost their previous Pro Kabaddi match against UP Yoddha by four points. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers drew their previous encounter against Tamil Thalaivas with the two teams scoring 34 points each.

Both sides will look to move up the points table by registering a victory on Monday.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 75, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 24, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Amit Nirwal, Ravindra Kumawat

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Nitin Rawal, Brijendra Choudhary, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Vishal, Amit

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Amit, Amit Kharb, Ran Singh, Nitin Rawal, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Amit Kharb, Ran Singh, Nitin Rawal, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee