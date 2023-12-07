BEN vs JAI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 7, 2023

Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers are set to lock horns in the 10th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Bengal Warriors enter this game on the heels of a strong opening performance against Bengaluru Bulls, securing a 32-30 victory. They asserted their dominance in the first half with a score of 14-11.

The Bulls made a comeback in the second half with 19 points, but it wasn't enough to match the Warriors' 18 points. Bengaluru fell short by a couple of points in the end. Captain Maninder Singh emerged as their top raider, achieving a Super 10.

Defending champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers, had a challenging start against the Puneri Paltan, losing by a 37-33 margin. Despite Arjun Deshwal's Super 10, they couldn't secure their first win as their defense struggled in both halves. Sunil Kumar was the sole performer in the defense with three successful tackles.

Here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BEN vs JAI Dream11 match.

#3 Sunil Kumar (JAI) - 14.5 credits

Sunil Kumar against Puneri Paltan. (credits: PKL)

Sunil Kumar had a great campaign in the PKL 2022 edition. He played 23 games and executed 107 tackles, which earned 64 points along with two Super tackles, and four High 5s.

Kumar has once again started well, earning three tackle points in the first game, including one Super tackle. Overall, with a 50 percent tackle success rate, he has claimed 18 Super tackles and 16 High 5s.

Given his records and recent form, he will be a wise candidate for the vice-captain role for your BEN vs JAI Dream11 teams.

#2 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.5 credits

Maninder Singh in action against Bengaluru Bulls (Credits: PKL)

The “Might Mani” has had a fine start to his 2023 PKL campaign. He executed seven successful raids out of 18, including a Super 10. He was also involved in one tackle in the previous game.

Overall, Maninder has executed over 2000 raids so far and has maintained outstanding average raid points of 10.09, including 42 Super raids and 64 Super 10s.

He is definitely a top choice for the captain or vice-captain position in your BEN vs JAI Dream11 teams.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.5 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action against Puneri Paltan (credits: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal, the most successful raider of the previous edition, has got off to a perfect start this season. He claimed a Super 10 with 17 raid points, including 10 successful raids. Arjun will be eager to replicate this performance in the upcoming match against the Warriors.

The expert in earning bonus points stands as the best choice for the captain/vice-captain of your BEN vs JAI Dream11 teams.