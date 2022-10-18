BEN vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 26

The Bengal Warriors and the Jaipur Pink Panthers (BEN vs JAI) will lock horns Match 26 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, October 18. The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host this crunch contest.

Both sides have started the season strongly and have registered a hat-trick of wins each after losing their respective openers. The Warriors absolutely steamrolled the Patna Pirates 54-26 in their last outing, with Maninder Singh getting yet another Super 10.

The Pink Panthers, meanwhile, beat the Gujarat Giants 25-18 in a closer, cagier game. Raiders Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, and Bhavani Rajput teamed up to deliver some crucial points.

BEN vs JAI Match Details

The two sides will face off in the first match of a doubleheader at 07:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 26.

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs JAI Recent Form Guide

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: W W W L.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: W W W L.

BEN vs JAI Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warrior Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for Jaipur.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar/Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS.

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 26

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

This one is fairly self-explanatory. Arjun Deshwal has the highest raid points total of any player set to feature in this match, with Maninder Singh a close second. Deshwal is Jaipur's outright lead raider and should get some vital points for your teams.

Defender - Sunil Kumar

Sunil Kumar is in excellent form coming into this game. The cover defender has amassed 15 tackle points in four matches, with eight of them coming from one game against the Haryana Steelers. He certainly has it in him to produce big point hauls.

All-Rounder - Balaji D

Bengal Warrior all-rounder Balaji D is a handy option to own due to his budget price of 11 credits.

BEN vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal's explosive points potential makes him an excellent captaincy option for pretty much every Jaipur game.

Maninder Singh

The Bengal Warriors skipper has been pretty consistent this season, scoring 41 raid points in four matches. Another Super 10 is on the cards for Maninder Singh in this game.

5 Must-Picks for BEN vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 26

Player Name Arjun Deshwal Maninder Singh Girish Maruti Ernak Sunil Kumar Balaji D

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

The defense of both teams have put in some excellent performance. Consequently, it would be wise to own at least three defenders when making your Dream11 teams for this match.

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Sahul Kumar, and Abhishek KS.

All-Rounders: Balaji D.

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal, and Shrikant Jadhav.

Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Shubham Shinde, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

