BEN vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 10

The Bengal Warriors take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 10th match of PKL 10 on Thursday, December 7, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Considering that Jaipur are the defending champions and the Warriors finished 10th last season, you'd probably be wrong in guessing which of the two teams won their opening fixture.

The Warriors were the underdogs in their fixture against the Bengaluru Bulls, but walked out deserving winners, albeit cutting it a bit close at the end, eventually clinching the game 32-30.

Their youthful defense, led by Shubham Shinde in the right corner, had a good game, with Maninder Singh picking up a Super 10 in the raiding department.

Jaipur had a tough opening fixture against last season's runners-up Puneri Paltan, who extracted revenge for their defeat, beating Sunil Kumar's side 37-33. Arjun Deshwal had a good game, scoring 17 raid points, of which 10 were bonus points, but the rest of the raiding department was kept quiet.

The main issue was with their defense, however, as their corner combination of Ankush and Sahul Kumar was restricted to only 1 point in total, and that's the area they'll want to address.

BEN vs JAI Match Details

Match: BEN vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 10

Date and Time: December 7, 2023; 8:00 p.m. IST

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C), Aditya Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Vishwas S, Vaibhav Garje, Shreyas Umarbdand, Shubham Shinde.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, and Rahul Chaudhari.

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 10

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

It's a close call between Arjun Deshwal and Maninder Singh, but the former edges the latter out because he plays for the better team.

If you didn't know, there are Dream11 points for a player's team inflicting an all-out on the opponent, and negative points for getting all-out yourself. Jaipur is more likely to inflict all-outs than be a victim of one themselves.

Defender - Shubham Shinde

Shubham Shinde is the in-form defender coming into this game. He was in such good form against the Bengaluru Bulls that it'll be hard not to pick him for this one. His partner on the left corner, Aditya Shinde, at 12.5 credits, is a bargain pick too.

All-Rounder - Sunil Kumar

Sunil Kumar has surprisingly been labeled an all-rounder, and it's for the better. It's slim pickings in the all-rounder category for this match, but the other option Vishwas S isn't bad either. However, Sunil is a top defender who's very consistent and is worth the outlay.

BEN vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush

Five Must-Picks for BEN vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 10

Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Shubham Shinde, Sunil Kumar, and Ankush.

BEN vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

One shouldn't be put off picking Ankush just because of his blank against the Puneri Paltan. There was a clear plan against him, and it was well executed, and not all teams can pull something off like that.

He was the best defender last season, and while he is expensive, he's very likely to provide returns on the credits invested.

Aditya Shinde from Bengal is a cut-price gem to watch out for. He appears to be a very aggressive defender, who, while capable of making mistakes, always looks like picking up tackle points. When it comes to captaincy, going for Arjun or Maninder is a no-brainer.

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Ankush, Shubham Shinde, and Aditya Shinde.

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh. I Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Ankush, Shubham Shinde, Aditya Shinde, and Reza Mirbagheri.

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Ankush.