BEN vs MUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 12, 2024

Bengal Warriors (BEN) will lock horns with U Mumba (MUM) in the eighth Kolkata leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday, February 12.

With eight wins and nine losses, Bengal Warriors are seventh. They secured a dominating 55-35 win over Telugu Titans in their last game on Saturday, February 10. Nitin Kumar emerged as the top scorer from the Warriors with 13 raid points while Vaibhav Garje bagged a High-5.

On the other hand, U Mumba have struggled throughout the tournament, winning only six out of 19 games. They are coming off a 44-23 loss at the hands of Patna Pirates. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh was the key contributor with 12 raid points while Gokulakannan M earned three tackle points.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BEN vs MUM Dream11 match.

#3 Vaibhav Garje (BEN) - 14.5 credits

Vaibhav Garje of Bengal Warriors (image via PKL)

Vaibhav Garje scored a High-5 in the previous game against the Titans. He has snapped 47 tackle points in 19 matches at an average of 2.47. He has scored 12 tackle points in the last four games, including one Super tackle.

With three High-5s and as many Super tackles in his account, Vaibhav will be a safe choice for the captain/vice-captain of your BEN vs MUM Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.0 credits

Maninder Singh in action (image via PKL)

Maninder Singh missed his ninth Super-10 in the previous game by a couple of points. However, he has been in good shape in the last four games, scoring 41 raid points, including two Super-10s.

Maninder had claimed a Super-10 against U Mumba during the reverse fixture and will look to grab another in the upcoming BEN vs MUM Dream11 match.

#1 Nitin Kumar (BEN) - 15.0 credits

Nitin Kumar in action against Telugu TItans (Credits: PKL)

Nitin Kumar has been a fantastic second-raider for the Bengal Warriors. He scored his eighth Super-10, third in a row, in the last game against the Titans. However, he earned six raid points against U Mumba but will look to capitalize on his recent form in today’s game.

With an average of 8.82, Nitin will be the ultimate option for the captain/vice-captain position of your BEN vs MUM Dream11 teams.