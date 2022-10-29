BEN vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 47

Pro Kabaddi 2022's Match 47 will feature two former championship-winning franchises, Bengal Warriors and U Mumba on Saturday, October 29. The two teams have had some great battles in the PKL over the last eight seasons.

A new chapter will be written in the Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba rivalry tonight in Pune. Both teams are in the Top 7 of the points table right now. The Warriors are fifth with 21 points from seven matches. U Mumba are seventh with the same number of points but their score difference is inferior.

With the aim of moving up in the PKL 2022 points table, Bengal and U Mumba will cross swords tonight. Here are some Dream11 tips for this PKL game.

BEN vs MUM Match Details

The two teams will battle against each other in the final match of the Triple Panga at 9.30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEN vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 47

Date and Time: October 29, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs MUM Recent Form Guide

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: W W L L W

U Mumba Form Guide: W L W L W

BEN vs MUM Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update

No major injuries in the Bengal Warriors squad.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Ajinkya Kapre, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, and Girish Ernak.

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

Regular right corner defender Rinku HC was not a part of the squad in the team's last match.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heiderali Ikrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rahul Sethpal, and Mohit.

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 47

Raider - Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh has set a new benchmark in PKL 2022 with his consistent performances. Singh will be the raider to watch out for tonight.

Defender - Girish Ernak

Girish Ernak holds the number one position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 defenders' leaderboard. It would be a big mistake to leave him out of the team.

All-Rounder - Heidarali Ikrami

All-rounder Heiderali Ikrami played a match-winning role for U Mumba against Gujarat Giants. He scored a total of 10 points in the game.

BEN vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Guman Singh

5 Must-Picks for BEN vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 47

Player Name Maninder Singh Girish Ernak Heidarali Ikrami Guman Singh Surinder Singh

BEN vs MUM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Substitute Ajinkya Kapre scored three touch points, one bonus and one tackle point against Dabang Delhi KC. If he features in the Bengal Warriors starting seven tonight, he could prove to be an 'X-factor' player.

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Girish Ernak, Surinder Singh and Vaibhav Garje.

All-Rounders: Jai Bhagwan and Heidarali Ikrami.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Guman Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Guman Singh

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Ernak, Surinder Singh and Shubham Shinde.

All-Rounders: Ajinkya Kapre and Heidarali Ikrami.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Guman Singh

Captain: Heidarali Ikrami | Vice-Captain: Girish Ernak

