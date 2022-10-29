BEN vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 47

Pro Kabaddi 2022's Match 47 will feature two former championship-winning franchises, Bengal Warriors and U Mumba on Saturday, October 29. The two teams have had some great battles in the PKL over the last eight seasons.
A new chapter will be written in the Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba rivalry tonight in Pune. Both teams are in the Top 7 of the points table right now. The Warriors are fifth with 21 points from seven matches. U Mumba are seventh with the same number of points but their score difference is inferior.
With the aim of moving up in the PKL 2022 points table, Bengal and U Mumba will cross swords tonight. Here are some Dream11 tips for this PKL game.
BEN vs MUM Match Details
The two teams will battle against each other in the final match of the Triple Panga at 9.30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BEN vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 47
Date and Time: October 29, 2022, 9.30 pm IST
Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.
BEN vs MUM Recent Form Guide
Bengal Warriors Form Guide: W W L L W
U Mumba Form Guide: W L W L W
BEN vs MUM Probable Playing 7
Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update
No major injuries in the Bengal Warriors squad.
Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7
Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Ajinkya Kapre, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, and Girish Ernak.
U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update
Regular right corner defender Rinku HC was not a part of the squad in the team's last match.
U Mumba Probable Playing 7
Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heiderali Ikrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rahul Sethpal, and Mohit.
BEN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 47
Raider - Maninder Singh
Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh has set a new benchmark in PKL 2022 with his consistent performances. Singh will be the raider to watch out for tonight.
Defender - Girish Ernak
Girish Ernak holds the number one position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 defenders' leaderboard. It would be a big mistake to leave him out of the team.
All-Rounder - Heidarali Ikrami
All-rounder Heiderali Ikrami played a match-winning role for U Mumba against Gujarat Giants. He scored a total of 10 points in the game.
BEN vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Maninder Singh
Guman Singh
5 Must-Picks for BEN vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 47
BEN vs MUM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022
Substitute Ajinkya Kapre scored three touch points, one bonus and one tackle point against Dabang Delhi KC. If he features in the Bengal Warriors starting seven tonight, he could prove to be an 'X-factor' player.
BEN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Defenders: Girish Ernak, Surinder Singh and Vaibhav Garje.
All-Rounders: Jai Bhagwan and Heidarali Ikrami.
Raiders: Maninder Singh and Guman Singh.
Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Guman Singh
BEN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Defenders: Girish Ernak, Surinder Singh and Shubham Shinde.
All-Rounders: Ajinkya Kapre and Heidarali Ikrami.
Raiders: Maninder Singh and Guman Singh
Captain: Heidarali Ikrami | Vice-Captain: Girish Ernak