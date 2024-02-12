BEN vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 118

The Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba in the 118th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Monday, February 12, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The Warriors are one defeat away from getting knocked out of contention for the playoffs, and they'll desperately want to keep themselves in the hunt with a win here. Their last encounter was a successful one as they dominated the Telugu Titans, winning 55-35 in the end, with Nitin Kumar scoring yet another Super 10.

U Mumba, meanwhile, suffered yet another defeat, this time at the hands of the Patna Pirates, and that made it 11 games without a win for them. They're out of playoff contention, but with only three matches remaining, they'll want to end the campaign on a high note.

BEN vs MUM Match Details

Match: BEN vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 118

Date and Time: February 12, 2024; 9pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BEN vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C), Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Harsh Lad, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Shubham Shinde.

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (C), Mahender Singh, Santhapanaselvam/Visvanath V, Mukilan Shanmugam, Jai Bhagwan, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, and Sombir.

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 118

Raider - Maninder Singh

The ever-reliable Maninder Singh should have a quality game on the raiding front against U Mumba, even if he allows Nitin Kumar to put in more raids. He's easily the best raiding pick, considering the weak alternatives.

Defender - Vaibhav Garje

Vaibhav Garje has had a solid season in that right cover position, scoring 47 tackle points in 19 matches. He is a very aggressive defender and comes into this match on the back of a High 5 against the Titans. Against an under-performing U Mumba raiding unit, he has a good chance of hauling big.

All-Rounder - Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar has scored a hat-trick of Super 10s coming into this match, and he's the side's most in-form raider. He's the outright best all-rounder pick on Dream11 and is a great captaincy contender as well.

BEN vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Nitin Kumar

Shubham Shinde/Vaibhav Garje

Five Must-Picks for BEN vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 118

Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Sombir, Shubham Shinde, and Vaibhav Garje.

BEN vs MUM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Bengal Warriors have everything to play for in this match, while U Mumba have precious little, and the hosts will take a huge upper hand when it comes to this one.

After the mauling at the hands of the Pirates, U Mumba may make plenty of changes to their lineup, potentially weakening their defense, and that makes backing the Bengal raiders a priority. Their defense could also haul big, especially if Zafardanesh and Jai Bhagwan's inconsistent returns continue.

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Harsh Lad, Shubham Shinde, Sombir, and Vaibhav Garje.

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

Raiders: Maninder Singh.

Captain: Nitin Kumar. I Vice-captain: Shubham Shinde.

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Shubham Shinde, Sombir, and Vaibhav Garje.

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Jai Bhagwan.

Captain: Shubham Shinde. I Vice-captain: Maninder Singh.