BEN vs PAT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 12, 2023

Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates will square off in the 20th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru on Tuesday at 8 PM IST.

The Bengal-based franchise secured their maiden victory against Bengaluru Bulls, followed by a drawn match against Jaipur Pink Panthers. They continued their winning streak in the third game against Tamil Thalaivas (48-38). Captain Maninder Singh emerged as the top raider with 16 points, complemented by Shubham Shinde's standout defensive performance, earning 11 points.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates clinched their second triumph against Gujarat Giants after their first win over Telugu Titans. The first half concluded with a 12-12 score, but the Pirates dominated the second half with a 21-18 victory. M Sudhakar excelled as the top raider with six points, and Ankit contributed four points in defense.

As a result, Warriors now hold the second position on the points table with 13 points, while Pirates are ranked fourth with 10 points.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BEN vs PAT Dream11 match.

#3 Ankit (PAT) - 13.0 credits

Ankit with a back-hold of Pawan Sehrawat (credits: PKL)

All-rounder Ankit has made his debut for Patna Pirates this season. He has been impressive in both games so far earning nine tackle points. He claimed a High-five in the opening game and executed four successful tackles in the previous game. However, he is yet to earn a point in the raid.

Considering his ability to contribute to both departments, Ankit will be an ideal choice for the vice-captain of your BEN vs PAT Dream11 team.

#2 Shubham Shinde (BEN) - 14.0 credits

Shubham Shinde with an ankle-hold of Narendar Kandola (Credits: PKL)

Shubham Shinde has been an integral part of the Bengal Warriors’ defense. He has earned 15 tackle points in 14 successful tackles. He has claimed one High 5 and one Super tackle in three matches.

With a 70% tackle success rate, Shinde will be a smart choice as the captain/vice-captain for your BEN vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#1 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.5 credits

Maninder Singh trying to escape Thalaivas’ defense. (credits: PKL)

Warriors’ skipper Maninder Singh has been the finest raider for his side. He has earned 30 raid points in 21 successful raids. His records also include two Super 10s in three matches and as many Super raids.

Overall, with a 48% raid success rate and an average of 10.09 raid points, the “Mighty Mani” will be the prime choice for the captain/vice-captain of your BEN vs PAT Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will score most tackle points in today's match? Shubham Shinde Ankit 0 votes